Several volunteers were honored for their service to the Palmyra Community Library during the eighth annual Dixie Prittie Award reception.

Established in 2013, the award recognizes extraordinary volunteer service and is named for Dixie Prittie, a longtime volunteer and library advocate.

The 2020 honorees are Carolyn Bradstreet, a library trustee for eight years and president for four of those years; Phil Opdycke, who leads regular nature walks for the library; and Camy Sorbello, a popular reviewer at the monthly book review luncheons and a writing instructor at the library.

The library also honored members of the Summer Lunch Committee for helping establish the free summer lunch program for children and teens, and coordinating the meal pickup for six years. The committee includes Edie Chapman, John Cook, Terry Goodwin, Rena Haigh and Wilma Redman.

Each winner received a New York State Legislative Citation signed by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130th District.