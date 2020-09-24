If you like sun and warmth, you'll like Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mild day with some clouds developing this afternoon and a shower is possible.

That will clear away tonight heading into tomorrow.

Friday will bring sunshine and warmth with temperatures near 80 degrees. The weekend is looking very nice with beautiful weather on Saturday, and Sunday looking better and better.

Showers look like they'll hold off more toward Sunday evening into early next week. Some needed rainfall will arrive the first few days of next week.

Behind this rainfall, a big drop in the temperatures is expected toward the end of next week.