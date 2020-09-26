In 2016 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President.” In 2020 he says “Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary.”

In the US the people vote but the 538 members of the Electoral College pick the president and vice president. Trump won the 270 votes needed from the Electoral College. In the popular vote (the vote of the people) he lost by 2,868,686 votes.

In McConnell’s US Senate each state gets two senators regardless of population. There are 53 Republican senators. The World Atlas publishes a chart of the 50 US states ranked by population. The total population represented by these 53 senators is 159,462,070, or 48% of the total. The total population represented by the 47 Democrats is 170,149,312 people, or 52% of the total.

Constitutionally Trump is the President and McConnell has 53 of 100 senators. But in reality the people did not chose Trump and the 53 Republicans do not represent the majority of Americans. In the CNN poll conducted on Sept. 23 59% of Americans said the next president should be the one to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. While McConnell said “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” it appears we won’t.

Ed Jackson

Honeoye