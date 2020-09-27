Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Internships

Nathan Krueger, of Farmington; Pasquale Giuliano, of Hemlock; and Bailey Lis, of Honeoye, completed internships over the summer as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Krueger interned with the Buffalo Bisons, Giuliano interned with Bean Media Productions and Lis interned with Project Play WNY.

Graduations

Claire Carson and John Reston, of Canandaigua, and Kylie Benway, of Farmington, graduated in May 2020 from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Nicole Magnera, of Canandaigua, and Sean Sweeney, of Phelps, graduated in summer 2020 with master’s degrees from the University of Alabama.