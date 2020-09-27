District is going virtual after a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the district and Wayne County Public Health.

The Lyons Central School District is going virtual after a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the district and Wayne County Public Health.

The decision was made on Saturday after Wayne County Public Health was made aware that an employee at the high school had tested positive. It was made out of an abundance of caution due to the patient's extent of contact with students, staff, and other faculty.

The district says on its website that the movement to "virtual instruction" will apply to "all learners" and is expected to late until Tuesday, Oct. 13.

More information can be found on their website.