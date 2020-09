Cooler temperatures and rain will come with the arrival of a cold front Tuesday

Folks in the Finger Lakes region will have one more day to enjoy the warmth, as temperatures will reach to near 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

A cold front will arrive tomorrow and with it comes badly needed rainfall. Temps on Tuesday will stay in the 60s and, by the end of the week, the high will be in the 50s.

Low temps by next weekend will drop into the 30s and 40s.