U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, is walking on broken glass in his quest to develop responsible policy for social media.

But it’s a quest he must pursue.

Brindisi met with other members of Congress and representatives of social media companies earlier this month to address the “Pandora’s box” of graphic content, abuse and harassment on social media. It’s a mission he began last year following the brutal slaying of Utica teenager Bianca Devins.

Brandon Clark of Bridgeport pleaded guilty to murdering Devins, 17, last July 14 and posting photos of her remains on Instagram. The graphic images were also posted on Facebook. When users asked the company to remove them, Brindisi said they were advised that the photos could remain with a user-content warning.

Not good enough.

“No family should have to go through this abuse after losing a loved one,” Brindisi said.

He’s absolutely right. Posting such content is sick. Viewing it is just as bad.

But the real villain here is anyone who would provide a forum for such horror. That’s the epitome of irresponsibility.

The problem here touches on the long debated issue of censorship. Prohibiting the posting of such material — gruesome and violent as it might be — walks the slippery slope that surrounds the First Amendment.

Brindisi vowed to attack the problem last summer after meeting with Devins’ mother and grandfather. He has since brought the issue to the Congressional Future Forum, a caucus of young members of Congress who gather periodically to discuss wide-ranging issues.

The recent roundtable focused on social media included representatives from Twitter, Instagram and their parent company Facebook, Google, Reddit and Tumblr.

At the meeting, Brindisi discussed the Bianca Devins tragedy while other members of the group shared their own stories of graphic content, harassment and child pornography appearing on social media.

Before social media, policing of media reports was left mostly to newspaper editors, publishers, radio and television news directors and other media managers who exercised professional responsibility before delivering the information to the public. That’s still the way it is with responsible journalism.

Much of today’s social media is not responsible journalism. Any miscreant with access to a phone, computer or other device can pretty much serve up anything for the world to see. Sadly, we cannot count on responsible behavior to rule the day when it comes to its use.

Brindisi and the Congressional Future Forum have embraced a formidable challenge to that.

“I’m hopeful we can find a solution that works,” he said.

So do we.