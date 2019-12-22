Nature is filled with examples of new wildlife that has grown itself into problem status

I have to smile at some of the comments I receive as a result of my various columns. Some people take exception to what I write, even to the point of adding personal (sometimes caustic) vitriol to their observations.

My thick skin helps me to understand their point of view which doesn’t always jive with the truth. Oh well.

So I have to ask this question. What would happen if, someplace in America, a brand new species of wildlife is introduced? It has no known enemies or predators here, and is therefore free to multiply without any inhibitions.

And it takes advantage of that fact to have a population explosion of sorts. In just a few decades its population reaches more than 200,000 members and it still keeps on multiplying.

That is not a rhetorical question by any stretch of the imagination. It has happened literally countless times since this nation was first founded as a series of colonies. In more recent times we now have Kudzu (plant) growing all over the Southeast. We have Norway rats and zebra mussels almost everywhere, and they are still spreading.

The list of “invasives” seems almost endless, extending from European starlings to Burmese pythons to multiflora rose to spiny water fleas. The list includes Asian carp and snakehead fish, giant African snails and cane toads, and more invasive insects than I can count.

But this article is supposed to be about animals that, while not necessarily becoming a problem except by their numerical presence, is essentially the problem in Florida with green iguanas. These overgrown lizards were once considered as cute little critters that were not harming anyone. But then they began to multiply.

Iguanas are not native to Florida, but they have been living in the state as wild animals for at least six decades. Scientists familiar with this problem believe they were first shipped in as pets from their native habitats in the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the iguanas can weigh up to 18 pounds and grow to more than five feet in length. They also have a relatively long life expectancy, surviving for up to 10 years in the wild and 20 years in captivity. Jurassic Park anyone?

Now they have become a real problem for many of the human residents in that state. Why? There are just too darn many of them … EVERYWHERE! They are a burrowing species, and their holes are everywhere. Flower gardens and groomed lawns seem to be their favorite haunts when they want to make a new burrow.

Some of the larger, more aggressive iguanas amble into people’s homes at will. They might get into attics, or come right into the home. And they are not potty trained at all. They “go” wherever and whenever the urge hits them.

The problem is obvious. What do you do with iguanas that are causing problems, regardless of what those problems might be. There are several companies that have sprung up to deal with all these big lizards (remember that they grow up to five feet long and can weigh more than 18 pounds). They will respond and remove the critters — for a fee, which can be substantial.

The iguanas are completely unprotected under Florida law, which means that residents can kill them at any time and in any manner. The sale of .22 rimfire rifles is booming everywhere with no pun intended. But how do you “dispose” of one or even a half-dozen or more dead lizards? Digging a hole comes to mind. But make it deep cause these critters do smell bad when they succumb, regardless of the reason.

This is a classic case of wildlife without lethal enemies (other than man) breeding themselves into a problem of population woes. And it can happen anywhere, and with many different species of wildlife.

Whitetail deer in New Jersey or on Long Island is a good example because it is happening right now. They are over-populating their habitat due to too few hunters. And the diseases they bring with them such as Lyme disease are causing humans additional problems.

* * *

Dumb outdoor crooks just seem to abound at this time of year. Like the Brainerd, Minnesota, man who was charged Friday with federal misdemeanor counts of wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian lands.

He allegedly shot and killed a bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Then he sawed off the bear’s head, and left most of the carcass behind (to rot). Then he left the area.

However, (and here’s where he proves his outdoor dummy status) he returned to the reservation the next day with his girlfriend and posed for photos with the bear’s carcass. He posted the photos on Facebook, along with a post claiming the bear was more than 700 pounds.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brett Stimac, 40, knowingly and willfully entered the reservation without permission on Sept. 1 to hunt a bear. Prosecutors said he used a compound bow to kill a large American black bear near the reservation’s garbage dump. Because of the bear’s size, Stimac could not move the bear from the reservation. He went back to the reservation on Sept. 3 and tried to remove the bear’s hide. When he could not even do that, he used a saw to remove the bear’s head and paws and harvested about 71 pounds of meat. He left the rest of the carcass and at least one paw behind.

What he probably did not know is that the black bear is a “clan” animal for the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, and the band does not permit non-Indians to hunt bear within the reservation’s boundaries due to the bear’s spiritual importance. Oops!

Oh, and by the way, Stimac has several past convictions related to hunting violations, dating back to 1998. Records in state court show convictions for illegally transporting big game, deer hunting with bait and hunting or fishing without a proper license.

But now he is facing the big time. Hunting violations on many Indian Reservations are federal matters, handled in federal courts, and carrying substantial penalties for any violations.

But such are outdoor dummies. Their crimes against nature don’t always result in discovery by wildlife law enforcement officers, but when they are discovered, and the court system is working properly, people like Stimac will think a big hammer has fallen on them.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.