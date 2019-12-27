Indians defeat Byron-Bergen in final of Lions Club tourney, which leads off our recap of local sports

Winning the first eight games of your season by an average of 31 points might make a team question itself. As in, how will we do in the face of adversity?

That test came Friday night for the Red Jacket boys basketball team and the Indians got their answer with a 75-71 win over Byron-Bergen in the championship game of the Lions Club Tournament at Red Jacket.

Chase Rizzo had 22 points and 10 rebounds in being named tournament MVP for the Indians and Matt Record had 18 points and five rebounds. Also for Red Jacket, Travis Hill had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Adam Borst had 10 points and four assists as the Indians improved to 9-0.

Chad Green led Byron-Bergen (5-3) with 17 points, Alexander Brumstead scored 16 and Nicolas Baubie added 15.

Midlakes 87, Marion 38

Kyle McCann scored 16 points and was named to the all-tournament team for the Lions Club Tournament at Red Jacket.

Also for Midlakes (2-5), Chris Weston had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Ryan Spingler scored 12 points and Nate Mahoney scored 10.

Michael Savage scored 19 for Marion (0-8).

Prattsburgh 101, Naples 44

Ben Green scored 14 points and Ryan Lester had 12 for the Big Green.

Also for Naples (1-6), Mason Martin scored nine points and Hunter Kremmin scored six.

Mason Putnam scored 29 points for Prattsburgh and James Crowder scored 18.

Penfield 62, Canandaigua 48

Dyllon Scott had 32 points and 10 rebounds for Penfield.

Canandaigua is 1-5.

Honeoye 58, Dansville 55

Jack Reynolds led the Bulldogs with 11 rebounds and sealed the win with two free throws in the final minute.

Logan Thomas had seven rebounds and four assists, Zach Hass scored six points and the defensive work of Alex Jarosinski limited Aric Gerber to 12 points. Gerber came into the game averaging 25 per game.

Girls basketball

Finney 65, HAC 62

Eliza Nicosia scored a season-high 21 points and Amelia Gugino scored 17 for the Harley Allendale Columbia. Anna Thomas added 11 points for the Wolves.

Thursday

Boys basketball

Geneva 60, Marcus Whitman 45

Parker Bossard had 24 points and five rebounds, Devon Martin had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals and Jagger Kerr had seven points and four rebounds for the Panthers (5-1).

Whitman falls to 5-2 with its second loss in three games.

Lions Club Tournament

Red Jacket 77, Marion 33

Daltyn Hanline had 15 points and eight assists and Christian VanGorder had six points on a pair of 3-pointers and three assists for the Indians.

Brock Hill added six points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for Red Jacket.

Ivan Moctezuma led Marion (0-7) with 11 points and Michael Savage scored eight while Alexander Russell scored seven.

Byron-Bergen 69, Midlakes 57

Kyle McCann scored 21 points for Midlakes and Trevor VanNostrand scored 15, including three 3-pointers.

Chris Weston added 12 points for Midlakes (1-5).

Travis Lambert led Byron-Bergen (5-2) with 18 points and Alexander Brumstead scored 14.