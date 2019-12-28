Fighting Irish thump Iowa State in Camping World Bowl while Nittany Lions cruise past Memphis to win Cotton Bowl

Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run, helping No. 14 Notre Dame dominate Iowa State 33-9 on Saturday in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception, including a 27-yard TD throw to Chase Claypool as the Fighting Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP) wrapped up another double-digit win year on a six-game winning streak. Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and was named game MVP, while Jones finished with 135 yards rushing.

Brock Purdy was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and no interceptions for Iowa State (7-6). However, the sophomore quarterback was unable to get his team into the end zone after throwing for a Cyclones’ single-season record 27 TDs during the regular season.

Notre Dame’s defense was superb, forcing two first-quarter fumbles that helped the Irish build a 20-6 halftime lead. Jones scored on Notre Dame's first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, circling the left end and heading up the sideline in front of the Iowa State bench.

Cornerback Tayvonn Kyle caught up to the 5-foot-11, 224-pound Jones at the Cyclones 10 yard line but was unable to fight off the running back’s stiff arm and was carried into the end zone.

Jafar Armstrong also scored on a 1-yard run for the Irish, who got four field goals from Jonathan Doerer.

Connor Assalley kicked field goals of 41, 26 and 42 yards for Iowa State.

Cotton Bowl

Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score after another big play by All-America linebacker Micah Parsons and No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis in Arlington, Texas, in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.

While Penn State (11-2, No. 10 CFP) gave up its most points and yards all season against the big-play Group of Five Tigers, Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who flipped the ball right into the hands of Taylor. That put the Nittany Lions up 45-36 in the final minute of the third quarter, only three plays after Brown had been stopped short on a fourth-and-1.

“For our defense to come back and what you probably consider a sudden-change situation, and be able to get that play, I think it was a huge momentum play," coach James Franklin said.

American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. The offensive line coach was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State's coach earlier this month.

“It just didn't end the way we wanted to,” Silverfield said. “I have to do a better job as a head coach to make sure all three phases are prepared. That's 100% on me. That won't happen moving forward.”

White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Kenneth Gainwell both had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, but the rest of their points came on a Cotton Bowl-record six field goals by Riley Patterson, including a record-long 51-yarder.