Surge in second half sends Braves to victory over Brighton, which leads off our recap of Saturday's local sports

When graduation hits a team as hard as it it the Canandaigua Academy girls coming into this season, it takes some time for the new lineup to gel.

Losing three of the first four games to start the season showed as much for the Braves. But today? All signs are pointing to it coming together.

The Braves pulled away from a halftime tie on Saturday to defeat Brighton, 43-33, for their fourth straight win.

Sydney Miller scored 12 points for CA, which outscored the Barons 24-14 in the second half. Mya Herman and Meg Ellis each scored 10 for CA (5-3) and Kyleigh Chapman scored four.

Brighton is 4-2.

Dundee 48, HAC 35

Anna Thomas scored 15 points for Harley Allendale Columbia (0-9).

Hallie Knapp had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Mackenzie Strait scored 13 points for Dundee (5-3).

Boys basketball

Marcus Whitman 76, Northstar 66

Jordan Lahue had 22 points and six assists for the Wildcats and Liam Prendergast had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Noah Hildreth scored 15 points and Connor Tomion scored seven. Lahue and Hildreth were named to the all-tournament team for the Geneva Holiday Tournament.

Bloomfield 50, Dundee 47

Adam Sheehan scored 18 points and Sean Farrell had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bombers (2-5).

Isaac McClelland and Max Willix each scored seven for Bloomfield. McClelland also had eight rebounds.

Logan Salvatore scored 18 for Dundee (3-5).

Wayland-Cohocton 70, Naples 45

Ben Fowler and Ryan Lester each scored 12 points and Ben Green had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Big Green (1-7).

Way-Co is 3-6.

Indoor track

at RIT

Boys

Groups A-B-E

For Canandaigua, Aidan Russell finished ninth in the 55 dash (6.96) and Dylan Keefe was sixth in the long jump (19-0.25). Jaxon Grant finished eighth in the triple jump (38-5).

For Red Jacket, Miguel Benito won the mixed race walk (8:06.19) and finished ninth in the 1,000 (2:52.08).

Jacob DeWilde of Midlakes finished eighth in the weight throw (47-4.25).

Honeoye’s James Hallett finished seventh in the 1,600 (4:51.33) and John Gawel was 17th (5:22.12).

Also for Honeoye, Taylor VanDewark finished 16th in the 55 hurdles (9.98).

Groups C-D-F

Victor’s Roger Purcell finished eighth in the 300 (39.12) and Austin Kuntz eas ninth in the 55 hurdles (9.37).

Also for Victor, Matt Woodworth was fourth in the 1,600 (4:48.41).

Marcus Whitman’s JT Zimmerman was 17th in the 1,000 (3:07.47) and Jacob Nemitz was seventh in the 55 hurdles (8.99).

Also for Whitman, Dawsen Christenen was third in the triple jump (40-9.25).

Palmyra-Macedon’s Nate Mayou won the shot put (47-6)

Girls

Groups A-B-E

Kate Scibelli of Canandaigua finished seventh in the 300 (44.96) and sixth in the 600 (1:45.06). Teammate Molly O’Neill was fifth in the 1,000 (3:24.27) and Jordyn Canali was sixth in the 1,500 (5:15.25).

Also for Canandaigua, Kitty Messina finished fifth in the shot put (31-0) and fifth in the weight throw (34-4.5). Callie Viggiani finished second in the mixed race walk (8:27.76).

For Red Jacket, Madalenn Fee was second in the 1,500 (5:00.69) and third in the long jump (15-9.25).

Honeoye’s Jewel Olsen finished 14th in the high jump (4-3) and Kendra Scheele was tied for 12th in the pole vault (5-6). Danielle Schultz was 20th in the shot put (24-1) and 15th in the weight throw (26-11.5).

Groups C-D-F

Katelyn Burger of Palmyra-Macedon finished 10th in the 300 (46.16). Teammates Ailena Reynolds-Diaz was fourth in the 1,000 (3:19.75) and Leah Lloyd was seventh (3:29.0).

Also from Pal-Mac, Lauren Case won the high jump (5-2) and Grace Moyer was fourth in the weight throw (31-1.50).

Victor’s Grace Kitterman finished second in the 55 hurdles (9.29) and eighth in the 55 dash (7.86). Also in the 55 dash, Melody Harloff was second (7.47) and Maddie Pitts finished sixth (7.61).

In the high jump, Kassidy Burrows tied for seventh (4-8) and Semma Alfatlawl was seventh in the triple jump (29-1.25) for the Blue Devils.

Victor’s Anessa Pigula won the 600 (1:46.71) and teammate Logan Brasacchio was fourth (1:51.09).