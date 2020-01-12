It's difficult for us to comprehend the instincts of animals, especially three recent cougars and their food

I’ll admit right up front that this might be a controversial column.

I find it more than a tad humorous when people are, or appear to be, disturbed or even revolted by the normal or natural acts of animals. They seem to forget that wild animals react instinctively to whatever circumstances they might be faced with. “Fight or flight” is one of the most basic rules of the animal kingdom, and is the reason some wildlife runs away from danger (like deer) while other critters stand and fight (like a momma bear with cubs).

I mentioned “revolted” earlier, and that is a good word for the way some people view certain traits of certain wildlife. An example popped up last week when it was reported that three cougars were found feeding on “human remains” (cause of death unknown).

To us humans, such an act is truly revolting. But to those big cat, carrion is carrion. They discovered a dead human body, and they did what is natural to them. Oh, and all three cougars were destroyed, again as a human reaction to a revolting situation.

The chances are that those three lions were around 18 months old and were recently driven away by their mother so that she could find a mate and raise a new brood. But before she forced them out on their own hook she no doubt taught them the fundamentals of obtaining food. That most likely included carrion whenever it was found.

They probably didn’t know any better when they discovered a dead human body. To them it was food, and they were probably hungry (if not starving). To them, it was a ready source of food, like a dead deer or elk, and nothing more.

So why were they killed? There are many individuals who believe that, once a predatory animal gets the taste of human flesh, it becomes a man-killer or at least a man-hunter. But there is no real history of that kind of activity in North America.

Sure, some older predatory animals have attacked humans because they were either too old or were injured, probably starving, and unable to hunt and kill their preferred game. But in this case, public relations played a big part. And besides, Arizona has lots of cougars.

This is not an unusual case, nor is it limited to cougars. There have been numerous examples of wild animals that, for whatever reason, actually fed on humans. Black bears are probably the most common culprits, and humans feeding the bears is the most common cause of the unwanted interaction. Most people simply cannot comprehend the strength exhibited by a mature bear. It is awesome.

But despite all the warnings by knowledgeable people in positions of authority (such as fish and game departments), people still think it is either cute or necessary to feed the bears. Most commonly these critters come into campgrounds and receive cookies or other “treats” from the campers. The bears have become acclimated over time to getting this food. Sows with cubs are a common sight, and the cubs learn first hand how and where to get these free treats.

But there are some individuals who simply like to feed their local bears. One man in Minnesota actually has people join him nightly to feed these bruins. He has been cited numerous times by the state authorities, but he keeps on pouring out the feed (and probably receiving money from his “clients”).

And one woman in a southern state was well-known for her feeding activities with the local bears. According to medical authorities, one of “her” bears killed and partially ate her.

It is an accepted fact that virtually every carnivore and omnivore animal will partake of “meals” whenever and wherever they might be found. Road kills, winter kills, and kills by other animals are just some of the opportunities that these critters might come across and take advantage of. Food for some animal species is almost always scarce, so they take advantage of every opportunity they might come across.

It isn’t just cougars and black bears. All bears can be included in this category. So can bobcats, coyotes, red and grey foxes, raccoons, skunks, opossums, weasels, rats, mice and even woodchucks and shrews. Meat, even if it is putrefied, is a welcome treat for many species of animals that are almost always living on the edge of hunger.

In a way, I sort of feel sorry for those three cougars. They were doing nothing more than taking advantage of available food, just as their mother had taught them. They had no sense of right or wrong. If they had come across a dead deer rather than a dead human, people who observed them eating might have taken photos instead of calling the authorities.

* * *

This tale happened a few years ago.

San Diego, California, is known for many things. Deep sea anglers in that area know that it is the home of the richest fishing derby in the world. For one week, fishermen rule the waves as everyone strives to catch the largest fish in different categories. And the angler who catches the largest fish of any species walks away with a cash prize of $100,000.

Two boys, brothers aged 13 and 15, decided to enter the derby. Their father, who did not particularly care for fishing, agreed to act as captain and be the required adult on board their vessel. And on the third day of the tournament, they launched their boat and headed out to sea to try to catch a big fish.

Their game plan was simple enough. They would be going after a shark of some kind because sharks had won the big fish category for the past five years. They had obtained two pails of offal and blood from a local butcher that would serve as both chum and bait. They started their first drift when they were around two miles off shore.

The father had not finished his first can of adult refreshment when they had a strike. Something big had taken their bait, and the fish was now firmly attached to their fishing pole. They had no idea what it was, but they knew it was definitely big.

A little over seven hours later the shark was close enough for them to hit it several times with an aluminum baseball bat. Once it was suitably stunned they lashed it to the side of their boat and headed for the dock. Since all fish entered in the derby had to be officially weighed by no later that 6 p.m. on the day it was caught, they had to really push the boat to get there on time.

They made it with 10 minutes to spare. And when the big shark was winched up onto the scales, they felt they had a winner. It was a great white shark, 11 feet six inches in length, and weighing 822 pounds. It would win the biggest fish category by more than three hundred pounds.

One footnote to this story. A charter boat with four customers hooked a larger great white shark the next day. It was ‘landed,’ tied to the boat, and brought to the dock. But another member of the party, not the person who actually hooked and landed the fish, claimed he had hooked and landed it.

He was also the only one of the four paying charter customers who had also paid the entrance fee for the fishing tournament. But the charter boat captain, an honorable man, told the truth and produced a video tape to back up his statement. That fish, which weighed 994 pounds, was disqualified.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.