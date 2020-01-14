Here's the 2019 Report Card for the unit, which showed itself to be one of the NFL's best

ORCHARD PARK — After such a superb season-long performance, during which the Buffalo Bills defense continually kept the team in games while the offense struggled to find its way, the collapse at the end of the playoff loss to Houston could only be described as inexplicable.

If there was one thing Bills fans didn’t expect to happen in that game, the defense blowing a 16-0 lead with 17 minutes to go had to be high on the list.

Yet, here we are, picking up the pieces from a 22-19 overtime defeat that, by all rights, should not have happened, especially if the defense did what it had been doing all year.

Quarterback Josh Allen took some of the culpability for what happened, but the defense has to wear the bulk of the blame because in the biggest moments, the unit failed across the board and allowed the Texans to steal the victory, and that was certainly a bitter pill for defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott to swallow.

“You look at it and the things that you have to do in playoff games, in the Super Bowl, you have to be able to do the little things,” McDermott said. “In key moments of the game we didn’t tackle well and so that showed up fundamentally. You have to be able to have a high level of execution of your fundamentals in key moments of the game and we didn’t.”

It was such a shame because during the regular season, pretty much from start to finish with only a couple of sub-par games, this was one of the best defenses in the NFL. Yet it allowed Houston to score on three straight second-half possessions to grab the lead, and then gave up two inconceivable plays on the final drive of the game.

Alas, this is a season report card, so enough dwelling on that one game, big as it was. This was a first-rate defense, one that should be commended because, counter to what general manager Brandon Beane said about the Bills not winning 10 games without Allen, there’s no way they would have won 10 without this defense.

The Bills gave up more than 25 points in a game just once, something no other team did. They held 13 of their 16 regular-season opponents to 21 points or less and thus finished second in the league in points allowed, third in yards allowed, fourth in passing yards, sixth in first downs, seventh in third-down conversions, 10th in sacks per pass attempt and tied for 10th in takeaways.

Here are my grades:

Defensive line: B-

The Bills got a career year from DT Jordan Phillips as he racked up a team-high 9.5 sacks. Phillips did a nice job stepping into a bigger role after Harrison Phillips went on injured reserve, and he also helped to bring along rookie Ed Oliver.

He was upset about not being picked for the Pro Bowl, but in reality he was not a great pass rusher, contrary to the sack total, and he was an occasional liability against the run.

Shaq Lawson had a career year with 6.5 sacks and he was a more versatile and productive player than Phillips, especially against the run. Both Phillips and Lawson are pending free agents and it’s unlikely both are back. In fact, neither may be back.

Jerry Hughes apparently played much of the year with torn wrist ligaments which might explain his dip to 4.5 sacks and 48 pressures per Pro Football Focus numbers. Hughes was someone the opposing offense always had to account for, but he was not the pass rush menace he was in 2018 when he had 74 pressures.

Star Lotulelei is never going to compile impressive stats because of the position he plays, but his production simply wasn’t good enough, especially for a player being paid as much as he is. Same for Trent Murphy, who finished well, but was a non-factor most of the season.

As for Oliver, he didn’t give the Bills the bang that perhaps they thought he’d provide, but he was clearly on the rise in the second half of the season and likely has a bright future.

Linebackers: A-

Tremaine Edmunds took a nice step forward in his second season as the quarterback of the defense as his athleticism really began to take hold now that he’s not thinking as much on the field. He looked like a player in tune with what his responsibilities were within the scheme of the defense, but also a player who could overcome a mistake with his speed to lessen the damage.

The future remains very bright for Edmunds as he led the team in tackles with 115 and was outstanding in coverage. Ditto for Matt Milano who was nearly the equal to Edmunds in pass coverage, and finished third with 100 tackles, playing one less game than Edmunds. Both players had 1.5 sacks and nine pass breakups, while Edmunds had an interception and Milano a fumble recovery.

On the weakside, Lorenzo Alexander played 50 percent of the snaps as the Bills often played with only Edmunds and Milano on the field. Alexander closed his career well as he was in on 50 tackles, made two sacks and a fumble recovery, and had nine pass breakups.

Unfortunately for the Bills, there’s a black hole behind those three on the roster as the only other linebacker who played on defense was Maurice Alexander, for 54 snaps. There is zero depth, so this becomes an area of need in the off-season. The Bills need to find Alexander’s replacement — maybe it will be Corey Thompson — and they need to add to the reserve crew in case the Bills don’t have the same injury luck they had in 2019.

Secondary: A

It was an outstanding season for the defensive backs as the Bills can make a strong case for having the best unit in the league. Tre’Davious White ascended to All-Pro status as he tied for the league lead with six picks and allowed an opposing passer rating of 46.3, tops among all corners who played at least 80 percent of his teams’ snaps. And he did that while traveling with some of the best wideouts he faced.

On the other side, the corner combination of Levi Wallace and Kevin Johnson wasn’t nearly to White’s level, but they held up well. Wallace continues to grow, and the Bills will have a decision to make on whether to re-sign Johnson.

In the slot, Taron Johnson lost four games to injury, but he was able to stay on the field for 12 and gave the Bills reliable coverage inside. He’s a willing tackler who still needs to play with better leverage, especially against some of the bigger receivers he faces. He allowed a bloated 75.9 completion percentage.

At safety, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have been superb for three years running. They are so productive, and they do a great job disguising their intentions from play to play. Poyer led the DBs with 105 tackles and had two picks, four forced fumbles and three recoveries. Hyde had 72 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles.

Punting/kick coverage: B

Corey Bojorquez had a better season than most give him credit for. He ranked 30th in the NFL in both net average (37.7 yards) and gross (41.9) which looks bad, but only 22.8 percent of his punts were returned, the best figure in the league. His average hang time of 4.54 seconds was also best in the NFL.

Where he lagged a bit was when he mis-hit one, it seemed to always come at a bad time, and he suffered seven touchbacks, tied for most in the league. The Bills have already signed Kaare Vedvik to a reserve/futures contract and it is expected that he will compete with Bojorquez next year and perhaps even handle kickoffs if he makes the team.

The coverage units were solid. On kickoffs the average return was just 23 yards, but it would have been 20.3 if not for the 101-yard TD return by Miami’s Jakeem Grant. And on punts, the 8.7 average average was also skewed by one bad play, a 60-yarder by T.J. Jones of the Giants. Otherwise, the Bills would have given up just 97 punt return yards all season, or 5.7 per return.

Of course, there was one memorable screw-up, the blocked punt by the Patriots in Week 4 that resulted in a touchdown which ultimately proved to be the difference in that game.