Nature provides in fascinating ways to keep critters warm and fed, but it's not always so kind

It appears that our New York winter, which in the not too distant past has made life downright miserable for a lot of people, is once again making an appearance as you read this article. The biting cold winds of January’s typical weather are nothing to sneeze at or take for granted.

However, virtually everywhere I go during cold winter days one of the predominant question I am presented with is about wildlife survival when the temperature bottoms out for weeks on end. How do all those critters manage to survive such drastic weather conditions as we have been blessed with?

The answer to that question, in many cases, is that they do not survive. A “typical” winter's death toll for many wild critters is very high. Only about half of the groundhogs that began their semi-hibernation last fall will emerge when the first warm breezes of spring finally get here. And over 80% of all the mourning doves that were alive in September will not be in April. It is a sad but irreversible fact of nature.

But do not be alarmed over the seemingly high mortality rates experienced by some species. Nature, through the evolutionary process, has ensured that all species adequately filling any niche in the overall ecological picture will continue to survive and thrive as a species. It is only when the environment changes and some species are unable to adapt to the new conditions that extinction occurs and a new species adapts or evolves to fill the now empty niche

Groundhogs and doves are both prolific breeders. A female groundhog will raise no less than three litters of three to six youngsters every spring and summer if there are normal weather conditions. And doves can raise up to six broods of young between early spring and mid-fall. That’s 18 to 28 young doves from one adult pair. Which is why we will never suffer a shortage of either groundhogs or mourning doves.

But what about the many other critters that live and survive in winter? Well, nature has provided for every one of them, too. A grey squirrel can smell an acorn it buried in late summer through six or more inches of snow cover. A red squirrel can smell a pine cone or other food staple equally as well.

And our smallest squirrel, the eastern chipmunk, is a true hibernator. These fur-balls simply sleep right through much of the winter, waking up only occasionally to feed on the food stores they cached during the summer and fall months.

The birds visiting our feeding stations are also well provided for. All of them have two or more layers of feathers that, when working together, are extremely efficient at retaining body heat.

Their secret lies in air molecules trapped by the underlying “fluff” feathers. The outer feathers serve to prevent wind and rain from penetrating to the skin and destroying the insulating quality of the under-layer.

What about predators? How do they survive extreme cold? Well, fox and coyotes spend much of their winter efforts hunting for anything that might be edible. Most often their primary food is very small mammals such as mice and voles.

A red fox can hear a field mouse or a meadow vole moving through a snow tunnel under a 10 inches of snow. And it will capture the small mammal in one out of every three or four “pounces” it makes while “mousing” for a winter meal.

Wild rabbits have very few friends in nature. They are not hibernators, which means they must spend a great portion of their days feeding. And every local predator, from the coyote and fox to the redtail hawk and great horned own, will take advantage of any opportunity to invite a bunny to dinner.

It is only because cottontail rabbits are such prolific breeders that we are still likely to see them munching on grasses or scampering across the road.

Deer can survive the coldest temperatures in relatively good shape as long as the ground is not covered by too much snow. Their hair covering is one of the most efficient insulators against the cold that any animal ever was blessed with. Working on the same principle as a bird’s two layers of feathers, deer have two layers of hairs. The under layer lies close to the skin and traps air (and warmth) to assist in the insulation process. The outer layer of hairs are hollow and lie flat along the body, forming a barrier against the worst winds and cold nature can send their way.

Deep snows, not the cold, are the whitetail deer’s worst enemy. Deep snows cause deer to “yard up” in groups. A deer yard generally consists of several trails covering a few acres of ground. But the deep or crusted snows prevent deer from leaving those trails.

And if these animals cannot reach their food because the snow is too deep they will quickly use up their fat reserves. If that occurs and a food supply is still unavailable they will likely begin to starve.

One of the saddest sights I have ever witnessed was a deer yard in northern Pennsylvania after a particularly bad winter back in the 1960’s. The deer in that area were naturally small because of severe overpopulation for many years. Of the 110 deer using this particular yard, only seven were still alive when my crew arrived.

And all of those “survivors” died shortly after our arrival. They had simply endured too much stress for their bodies to handle, and nature is never kind to the weak.

Better herd management by the Pennsylvania Game Commission has alleviated much of the deer over-population in that northern tier area, and reports of winter-killed deer, while still occurring in some remote areas, are far fewer than they once were.

When the temperature really drops, all wild critters need to increase their food intake. Most songbirds accomplish this simply by visiting a nearby feeding station and spending an extra hour or two feeding on the bounty found there.

Finely cracked corn, sunflower seeds and other seeds normally found in higher quality birdseed can be utilized by a great number of these seed eaters, and offers them a good source of both protein and carbohydrates. As long as they have adequate quantities of quality food, they will probably survive.

Deer and other critters that do not den up or hibernate also need to increase their food intake. Many of them accomplish this by browsing on additional woody plants or eating more hay, grasses and waste grains in nearby farm fields. It is only if an adequate amount of digestible foodstuffs is not available that the stronger and larger animals will be able to reach higher and feed where the smaller and weaker animals cannot.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.