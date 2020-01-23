Relaxed structure of annual game allows teams to spend more time with prospects

MOBILE, Ala. — Although the talent pool at the Senior Bowl pales in comparison to what will be on display in late February at the scouting combine, every NFL team has representatives at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this week because no stone can ever be left unturned in the search for players.

“We want to hit that fourth-round pick as much as we want to hit that first-round pick,” Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this week. “There’s value throughout the draft.”

The Bills are here en masse with Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, coordinators Leslie Frazier and Brian Daboll, the top personnel men in the organization like Dan Morgan and Joe Schoen, and several assistant coaches, all keyed in on the three practices and, even more important, the interactions they get to have with whichever players they want.

You hear it all the time at the combine, that the interview is the most important aspect of the event. Same deal at the Senior Bowl, with one difference: The structure at the Senior Bowl is much less restrictive and teams can spend as much time as they want with a particular prospect.

“The combine, their time is so slotted, it’s very regimented,” Beane said of the 15-minute speed-dating interviews that take place throughout the week in Indianapolis. “Here it’s more loose, you’ve got more time. If you want 12 minutes with this guy and 25 with that guy, that’s fine.”

Also, Beane pointed out, because the Senior Bowl is for seniors, it’s a chance for teams to close out their evaluations on some of these players who they’ve been tracking since the previous college season.

Because the list of underclassmen who are entering the draft was just finalized on Monday, teams have done only preliminary work on most of those players and concentrated mostly on the seniors. Once the Senior Bowl is complete, the personnel staffs will start to truly dig in on their film study of the younger guys so they’ll be prepared for when they arrive at the combine.

“(The Senior Bowl) allows us a chance to talk to guys, seniors for the most part, which allows us to focus more on the underclassmen (at the combine),” said Beane. “There’ll still be some seniors there, but (the Senior Bowl) allows us to check some boxes and knock some guys off.”

Beane has been the GM for the past two drafts in Buffalo. In 2018, Mobile was a hot spot as Beane wound up picking six players who had played in the Senior Bowl including quarterback Josh Allen. The others were offensive guard Wyatt Teller, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and defensive backs Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, and Siran Neal. Only Teller is no longer with the team as he was traded last summer to Cleveland.

In 2019, the only non-underclassmen picked by the Bills was seventh-round tight end Tommy Sweeney last year, and Sweeney participated in Senior Bowl week.

“There’s good players out here, up and down,” said Beane. “Sometimes guys don’t get drafted high, they weren’t used a certain way in college, maybe they were injured, or they transferred. Things just didn’t mesh. But we see it every year, guys that don’t get drafted or guys that are drafted late and you say, ‘How did this guy fall?’ So it’s our job here to make sure we comb through every player and make sure we know them.”

There are probably between five and eight players on the North and South teams who will get picked in the first round, and a couple may come at the two positions groups the Bills need help — edge rusher and wide receiver.

Beane didn’t get into specifics on which position groups he’s most actively looking at, but he was asked about edge rusher and wide receiver and it seems likely the Bills will want to draft someone at each position at some point.

“You can never have enough pass rushers,” he said. “We’ll compare them to the guys we have, how quick, how smart is he, what’s the skill set? There’s guys in this draft that I’m already aware of who can come right in and play for us right now. Those guys usually go pretty quick, though, so I don’t know how long they’ll last in the draft versus what’s in free agency. It’s a premium position, and there’s some free agents coming up that we’ll have to weigh versus the ones that we have (Shaq Lawson) who are UFAs.”

Most draft experts have already stated that this will be a deep draft at receiver, deep enough to where the Bills could wait until the second round to address it. There were several intriguing players on the field Tuesday who fit that description.

“There are some guys out here, this will be a good week,” he said. “There’s some guys here who could come in and help us, and there’s a decent amount of underclassmen that came out, too. Right now, to this point, it looks like there’ll be some options for us.”