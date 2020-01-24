Defensive lineman is prepared to set the record straight about the incident in Texas and prove he can be an effective player on Sundays

MOBILE, Ala. — Alton Robinson stood near midfield at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the North team practice having just concluded on Wednesday afternoon, and that’s when the real work began for the Syracuse University defensive end.

Two representatives of an NFL team that will remain nameless stopped him, introduced themselves, then began firing questions at him in a double-barreled assault meant to find out all they could about Robinson as part of their NFL Draft-style due diligence at the Senior Bowl.

In a flurry of 10 minutes, Robinson was hit with everything from “How do you best learn the plays (walk throughs)” to “If someone gave you $1 million what would you spend it on (many things, including paying off his mother Darlene’s home).”

Oh, and what about that thing down in Texas a few years ago?

Robinson knew that one was coming because every team he has spoken to this week, and every team he will speak to in the coming months, has or will ask about his two felony robbery charges stemming from a pair of incidents in May 2015 and February 2016 where he twice stole his ex-girlfriend’s purse.

“Every single time,” he said matter-of-factly on Wednesday when asked how often he’s had to explain that night to the teams that have met with him. “And that’s part of the reason why I’m here, to clear my name and show my true character as well as showing them that I’m a good football player. I get to use my voice and express myself.”

At the time, Robinson had accepted a scholarship offer from Texas A&M, but that was rescinded so he ended up enrolling at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a junior college in Miami, Oklahoma, where former Giants and Saints tight end Jeremy Shockey once played.

While there, the charges were eventually reduced to a pair of misdemeanors and later dropped altogether, so after his one year in JUCO — where he racked up 14 sacks and 67 tackles in 10 games — he was ready to explore a transfer to any Division I program that would have him.

It looked like New Mexico State would be the place as he signed a non-binding financial aid agreement, but that’s when Dino Babers came calling from Syracuse and whisked the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder up to the Carrier Dome.

“I wanted to go to New Mexico State because they were the only school that was offering me a scholarship at the time,” he said. “A few other bigger schools started turning their heads wondering what’s going on with Alton Robinson. Sure enough, (former South Florida coach) Charlie Strong came and offered me a scholarship and then so did Syracuse.”

So, why did he end up at Syracuse?

“Coach Babers, first and foremost,” he said. “He provided me the opportunity to attend Syracuse University which is a prestigious university. I’m from Texas, I’d heard of Syracuse, but where I’m from (outside San Antonio) you have to pass up a couple other schools to get to Syracuse, so it was a blessing for Coach Babers to bring me on and expose me to football at the next level.”

During his three seasons at SU, Robinson was arguably the Orange’s best defender. Across 36 games (34 starts) he made 115 tackles, finished his career seventh on Syracuse all-time sacks list with 19.5, and tied for No. 9 in team history with 32.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded five forced fumbles, batted down five passes, and recovered two fumbles. Twice he was presented the Tim Green Award as the team’s best defensive linemen.

At the end of the 2018 season Robinson was being looked at as a potential first- or second-round pick, but 2019 did not go as planned. Not only did the Orange suffer through a rough 5-7 season but Robinson simply wasn’t the same dominant force he’d been, especially against Power Five conference teams. His best games came against the lesser lights on the Orange schedule.

“We were playing from behind a lot this year,” Robinson said, trying to explain his decline from 10 sacks in 2018 to 4.5 in 2019. “It’s a little different when you’re playing from behind, because in 2018 we were winning most of the games. A lot of teams were passing the ball to catch up and we were able to tee off on the quarterback and this year that wasn’t the case.”

This has created a bit of a conundrum for NFL scouts and personnel men. They have to wonder whether Robinson can excel when times get tough and adversity strikes. Also, his lack of elite production against better competition is a sure-fire red flag because at his size, he’s not going to be asked to drop into coverage too often, so he has to win at the line of scrimmage.

Being at the Senior Bowl working with pro coaches (Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions’ staff is coaching the North team) and being around other draft-worthy linemen has been eye-opening for him.

“Definitely some things I can improve on, but there’s a lot of things that I’m picking up on too,” he said. “I’m in a room with a lot of competitive guys, but I think that’s what helps us all to get better. I have to keep my same fiery competitiveness and keep trying to get better because at (the NFL) level, when I go in I’m going to have to take food off another man’s plate. I know myself, I can eat. I wouldn’t want anyone taking anything off my plate, so I know that’s going to be a challenge.”

Almost as much of a challenge as convincing teams that his trouble back in high school was a one-time thing and that he’ll be worth investing in for the future.

“I want to say it was a major setback, but at the same time I don’t,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason in my eyes and I feel like that experience helped me grow as a young man to get me to the position I’m in now.”