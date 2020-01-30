The Wolves sink clutch free throws down the stretch of a 44-39 win, which leads off our recap of Wednesday's local sports

It’s the close ones that hurt the most and the Bloomfield boys have had their share of close ones.

They had another one Wednesday night, coming up on the short end of a 44-39 score against the visitors from Harley Allendale Columbia. It’s the fourth straight loss for the Bombers, and three of those losses have come by 4, 2 and 5 points.

On Wednesday, the Bombers (5-10) led 34-31 late in the fourth quarter after Isaac McClelland converted a three-point play. Their lead was 39-38 after Adam Sheehan’s layup with 1:41 left, but that turned out to be the final points for the Bombers.

Henry Nicosia sank a pair of free throws with 42 seconds remaining to give the Wolves the lead for good, then drew a crucial blocking foul with 21 seconds left. HAC (4-10) converted four free throws in the final seconds to seal the win and avenge a 14-point loss to Bloomfield earlier this season.

Eric Sandle finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocks for Bloomfield, McClelland had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block and Sean Farrell had six points and nine rebounds.

For HAC, Owen Tindall scored 15 points and Noah Mendola and Nicosia each scored 10.

Red Jacket 86, Naples 46

Matt Record scored his 1,000th career point for the Indians, finishing with 15 points, 5 assist and 3 blocks for the Indians.

Also for Red Jacket (14-1), Chase Rizzo had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals and Adam Borst had 18 points, 6 assists and 3 steals. Travis Hill added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

For Naples (1-13), Ben Green scored 19 points, Ryan Lester scored 11 and Tyler Northrop scored 10.

Greece Odyssey 80, Canandaigua 53

Joey Urlacher scored 11 points for the Braves (3-10) and Casey Herod and Luke Pawlicki each scored 10.

Jaden Hartsfield scored 23 for Odyssey (9-5).

Honeoye 54, Dundee 45

Honeoye improves to 11-4 with its sixth straight win while Dundee falls to 6-9.

Girls basketball

Waterloo 49, Midlakes 31

Morgan Caraballo and Giavanna White-Principio each scored 13 points for the Indians (14-1).

Midlakes is 9-6.

Clyde-Savannah 56, Bloomfield 48

Tayler Sharp scored 19 points for Clyde-Savannah (10-4) and Ashlyn Rattray scored 14.

Kellie Petix scored 15 for Bloomfield (3-11).

Palmyra-Macedon 75, Wayne 44

Adrianna Behrendt scored 13 points for Wayne.

Palmyra-Macedon is 11-3.

Hockey

Victor 5, Webster Schroeder 0

Cal Lambert scored two goals and Jack McCandless and Andrew Haugh each had one goal and one assist for the Blue Devils (14-1).

Pieter Bartelse made 18 saves for Victor.

Boys bowling

Marcus Whitman 5, HAC 0

The Wildcats won by a total pin fall of 2,684 to 2,237 at Roseland Bowl.

Dom Mangiarelli bowled games of 247 and 224 in his 653 for the Wildcats and Tim Phillips had a 235 game in his 552 series.

Jonathan Gambill bowled a 203 game in his 538 series for Harley Allendale Columbia.

Girls bowling

Marcus Whitman 5, HAC 0

The Wildcats won with a total pin fall of 2,180 to 1,629 at Roseland Bowl.

Zoelle Payne had a 177 game in her 479 series and Kennedy Smith bowled a 183 game in her 474 series.

For Harley Allendale Columbia, Jacqueline Henry bowled a 147 game in her 383 series.