Wildcats pull away in fourth quarter for win at home, which leads off our recap of Friday's local sports

Better late than never, right?

It took some time, but the Marcus Whitman boys finally found their groove and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 52-36 win Friday night over the visitors from Rochester Prep.

The Wildcats led 19-14 at the half but the Tigers closed the gap in the third after both sides found their shooting touch. Whitman scored 18 in the third and Prep scored 16, but the Wildcats opened their lead with big rebounds and key stops early in the fourth.

Twice, senior guard Seth Benedict hauled down a defensive rebound and found sophomore Connor Tomion with a full-court pass for the easy bucket. That’s what helped hold Prep just six points in the fourth and what helped the Wildcats improve to 10-5.

Benedict finished one point shy of a triple-double with 9 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Whitman and Liam Prendergast had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Also for Whitman, Tomion scored 14 points.

For Prep (6-10), Jaquis Robinson scored 12 points.

Victor 64, Fairport 37

Collin James scored 17 points and Connor Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-0).

Also for Victor, Chase Dickens scored 13 and Matt Caggiano scored 12.

Max Molisani scored 19 for Fairport (7-7).

Webster Thomas 61, Canandaigua 39

Casey Herod scored 12 points, Luke Pawlicki scored 11 and Bryan Boldrin scored eight for the Braves (3-11).

Andrew Mason scored 24 for Thomas (8-6).

Honeoye 61, South Seneca 56

Jack Reynolds had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-4), who have won seven straight.

Also for Honeoye, Dom Trippi scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half and had four steals, Jake Jarosinski had 11 points and eight rebounds and Alex Jarosinski scored six of his eight points in the second half.

Matt Kenyon scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for South Seneca (5-10).

Red Jacket 66, Dundee 40

Matt Record had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Indians (15-1) and Chase Rizzo had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Steven Webster scored 16 points for Dundee (6-10).

Wayne 60, Midlakes 35

Kyle McCann scored 21 for Midlakes (4-11).

Tyler Reynolds led Wayne (13-1) with 18 points.

Girls basketball

Palmyra-Macedon 60, Geneva 24

Andra Savage had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Red Raiders (12-3) and Katie Smyth scored 12 points.

Also for Pal-Mac, Grace Seither scored 10 and Ryley Trail had nine points and eight rebounds.

Doly DeJesus led Geneva (0-14) with nine points.

Bloomfield 61, Finney 51

Kelly Petix had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Carlie Layton had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bombers (4-11), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Summer Smith added 12 points for Bloomfield and Alex Dumbald had 10 points and four rebounds.

Jahnlya Johnson scored 27 points for Finney (10-5).

Fairport 64, Victor 52

Kat Zimmerman scored 19 points for Fairport (8-7) and Ella Meabon scored 12.

Victor is 6-8 after a third straight loss.

Midlakes 51, Wayne 31

Riley Simpson scored 12 points for Wayne (3-11) and Adrianna Behrendt scored 10.

Midlakes is 10-6.

Hockey

Victor 3, Webster Thomas 1

Jack McCandless scored two goals, including the winner with six minutes left.

Sam Bresson scored Victor’s first goal and Pieter Bartelse made 13 saves for the Blue Devils (15-1).

Cullen Hennessey scored for Thomas.