Many point to the basketball great as a hero and that may be, but let's not let that outshine the bigger heroes whose impact is more direct

We’ve had pretty much a full week now to wrap our heads around the fact that Kobe Bryant is no longer alive. The news last Sunday of his death in a California helicopter crash was as stunning as it gets in the world of sports.

But as the news settled in and the initial shock turned into stories, remembrances and tributes, we were left with an incredible load of thoughts to process about the fragility of life, the lack of promises and the value of embracing the moments.

That’s wise advice and in a way, it’s sad that it usually only comes to the forefront after a tragedy like crash that took the life of Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others.

We might be a better world if we heeded those words with more regularity, but that’s another issue for another writer in another section of the newspaper. Still, the dominant thought my mind can’t seem to shake is Kobe Bryant being admired as a hero.

It’s a strong word that is tossed around quite a bit. And as with anything that is not in short supply, its value tends to diminish the more it’s used.

But really. A hero?

Even if you weren’t a sports fan or basketball fan, it was nearly impossible to not admire Kobe for what he brought to basketball. His size, speed and skill put him in an elite class of athlete, but it was his relentless work ethic and burning desire to win that put him in a class of the legendary.

To that end, Kobe Bryant was nothing short of a fantastic example and perhaps an inspiration. The Mamba Mentality made for an acceptable approach to basketball, sports in general and even life.

But does that make Kobe a hero?

I suppose that all depends on who you ask. Most of us never even met the man, much less know him on a personal level. So how much of an impact can we claim from him?

As much as he is to be admired for the example he set, I hesitate to call him a hero. Because for me, a hero is someone who is there with you. Someone who knows when to be behind you for support, next to you for comfort and in front of you to lead the way.

And most often, this being done without them even knowing it, because that’s who they are. There is a connection that doesn’t require words or direction. It’s intrinsic, and they just know.

A hero is a father who works an overtime shift or a second job so you have the money to buy sports gear or play on that travel team. A hero is a mom who gives up a night of sleep to tend to your illness, or who drives to school through heavy snow at 10 p.m. to pick you up from practice or a school dance.

Maybe it’s a brother who gives up his spare time to help fix your car so you can gain knowledge, or a sister who battles through unfair odds to find happiness and show you it can be done.

Maybe a hero is a spouse who raises a child with you and sacrifices the easy option of “being a friend” to be the stern but correct disciplinarian that you know will pay off in the long run. Or maybe it’s a relative who has walked the path before you and knows exactly what to say or suggest so your trip is smoother.

A hero can be a teacher or coach who works with you after class or practice. Who takes the time to encourage your development as a person. Or maybe it’s a pastor who helps cultivate your world view.

Heroes are service men and women who put their lives on the line without hesitation. Heroes are first responders who run into a burning building to save a complete stranger, or are the first to walk up to that car accident knowing that the wreckage they’re about to see is beyond pleasant.

These are people who help you navigate the challenges of life and come through them a better, stronger and wiser person.

Of course, Kobe Bryant could bring any of these qualities to the people he knew and met, especially for his family. By all accounts, he was a father who adored his children and more importantly, was there for them.

And there is no question the way he carried himself inspired an entire generation of athletes. I really like the way he said he enjoyed making opponents uncomfortable because in the end, that’s what drove people to improve themselves.

So by no means should we begrudge Kobe the status he gained through his work. It’s well-deserved.

But if that’s how high we’re going to hold him, let’s not have it be at the expense of the numerous heroes all around us. And right in front of us.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez