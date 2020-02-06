The Red Raiders roll to a 54-33 win over the Screaming Eagles, which leads off our recap of Wednesday's local sports

The Midlakes girls have ruled the recent roost in the Finger Lakes East but this season, there is a changing of the guard.

Just who that guard is remains to be seen but the Palmyra-Macedon girls staked their latest claim with a 54-33 win over Midlakes on Wednesday night.

That makes for a sweep of the season series for the Red Raiders, who are 10-1 in the FL East and suffered their only league loss to Penn Yan. Waterloo also is 10-1, losing its lone league game to Pal-Mac on Jan. 10 when the Red Raiders erased a nine-point deficit in the final minute at home to beat the Indians.

The rematch between Pal-Mac and Waterloo is Feb. 14 at Waterloo and will likely decide the league title for the regular season.

On Wednesday against Midlakes, Pal-Mac (13-3 overall) raced to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and led 35-12 at the half. Andra Savage scored 22 points, Grace Seither had six points and five assists, Katie Smyth scored 10 points and Sophie Lyko had eight rebounds and was the defensive spark plug.

For Midlakes (10-7, 7-4), Cara Walker had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals, and Callie Walker scored seven points.

Marcus Whitman 52, Campbell/Savona 23

Maddie Ryan scored 14 points and Emily Paddock scored eight for the Wildcats (12-5), who snapped a two-game skid.

Also for Whitman, Alyssa Chase scored seven points and Katie Deatherage added six.

Campbell/Savona is 1-14.

Dundee 42, Bloomfield 36

Hallie Knapp had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals for Dundee (11-6) and Makenzie Cratsley had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bloomfield is 4-12.

Girls bowling

Honeoye 5, HAC 0

The Bullodgs won with a pin fall count of 1,479 to 907 at Radio Social.

Amber Gerringer bowled a 388 series and Yahaira Perez bowled a 350.

For Harley Allendale Columbia, Margot Hillyard bowled a 382 series.

Victor 4, Webster Schroeder 1

The Blue Devils won with a pin fall count of 2,396 to 2,358 at Empire Lanes.

Gabrielle Myer led Victor with a 192 game in her 517 series and Jaden Warner had a 180 game in her 494 series.

Kenzy Marshall led Schroeder with a 211 game in her 569 series.

Marcus Whitman 5, Penn Yan 0

Whitman won with a pin fall count of 2,291 to 2,551 at Roseland Bowl.

Zoelle Payne bowled a 186 game in her 516 series for the Wildcats and Kennedy Smith bowled a 188 in her 454 series.

For Penn Yan, Anella Tillman bowled games of 213 and 211 in her 572 series.

Boys bowling

HAC 5, Honeoye 0

Harley Allendale Columbia won with a total pin fall of 2,248 to 1,958 at Radio Social.

Jonathan Gambill led the Wolves with games of 214 and 200 in his 571 series.

For Honeoye, Darren Redmond bowled a 147 game in his 421 series.

Webster Schroeder 4, Victor 1

The Warriors won with a pin fall count of 3,092 to 2,680 at Empire Lanes.

Evan Jenkins bowled a high game of 255 for Schroeder and Jonathan Walker bowled a 238 game in his 656 series.

For Victor, Toby Prescott bowled a 244 game and a 621 series while Colin Graham bowled a 543 series.

Penn Yan 4, Marcus Whitman 1

The Mustangs won with a pin fall count of 2,941 to 2,823 at Roseland Bowl.

Austin King had games of 207 and 249 in his 646 series for the Wildcats and Tim Phillips bowled games of 203 and 231 in his 595.

For Penn Yan, Trevor Harris had games of 213 and 212 in his 618 series.