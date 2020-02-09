Bundle up and head out to the woods, where the activity of wildlife is a treat to see

The snow and extreme cold that arrived on Friday was just the latest chapter of winter, a story we’re all accustomed to. After all, they are the hallmarks of upstate New York's usual winter weather.

But as most of us already know, these periods of extreme cold, inter-spaced with more normal winter days and even a few days of relative warmth, are to be expected. What some people may not know is that extremely cold winter days serve several important biological purposes.

Such days are one of nature's most efficient ways of controlling the populations of many insect species. The larval or dormant stages of blackflies, mosquitos, deer flies, yellow jackets and other noxious biting or stinging insects have to survive the winter's cold in order to make it to spring.

If the large majority of them are killed off during a hard winter, the number surviving to breed in the spring is greatly reduced. And that reduction will be appreciated with fewer insects to bother many wild animals as well as many domestic animals and us humans when summer's warm breezes are flowing.

The periods of extreme cold generally do not adversely affect higher wild animals as long as they can either get to food or were able to store enough food or fat during the fall months. Whitetail deer are basically unaffected by the coldest temperatures if they can move around and browse or "bud" on various plants, and if the food supply is adequate for their needs. It is only when snows are too deep and/or too crusted for extended periods of time that cold temperatures pose a real threat to deer.

Other animals that do not hibernate are similarly affected. Gray squirrels must find nuts they hid during the preceding fall months. Their incredible memories combined with a keen sense of smell makes this possible, even when there is six inches of snow covering the ground and the nut is buried two inches in the dirt. But add a substantial snow crust or snows more than a foot deep, and squirrels begin to suffer.

Wild turkeys, on the other hand, can be severely affected by deep snows, and especially if there is a snow crust that prevents them from scratching the forest floor for nuts and insects or gleaning waste grains in harvested crop fields. Their store of body fat is small, and they will begin to die from starvation after only a week or so without food.

During the extreme cold snap of January 2004. I observed something that I found to be quite unusual for the first time. Turkeys were flying high into hardwood trees such as black cherry and “budding.” Yep, they would actually move out onto small limbs and eat buds as a source of food.

I have witnessed grouse feed in such a manner in the past. But the average grouse weighs closer to two pounds than the 15 to 20 pounds like their larger forest cousins. And seeing a mature wild turkey hen, sitting on a pencil-thin limb while pecking away at nearby buds, was truly an eye-opening experience for me.

As a sort of side note, some folks enjoy feeding wildlife. However, feeding wildlife during winter is fraught with dangers. Any interruption in the feeding program, once the wild critters become dependent on that source of food, can result in severe stress and rapid starvation.

It is always a better practice to allow wild animals to fend for themselves. The DEC prohibits feeding deer because the abnormal grouping of those critters could easily cause the spread of diseases.

Taking a short hike on a winter day can lead to all sorts of discoveries. Recently I walked through my own woodlot. I was able to watch a red fox in a nearby hay field as it “moused” in the snow-covered field. It’s brilliantly colored fur coat actually shimmered in the bright sunlight. And watching the fox sneak here and there as it cocked its head back and forth while carefully listening for sounds under the thin snow cover was a treat in itself.

Then there was the rotting maple tree. As I approached it, a pileated woodpecker landed high on the bole and immediately began his (or her) search for insects buried in the rotten wood. It apparently found plenty because it was still pecking away as I edged quietly away to slowly continue my winter trek.

There were many other interesting things I observed along the way. A flock of at least 12 chickadees surrounded me with constant chattering as they searched the stand of pines for their own foods. Did they take notice of me? Maybe, but they seemed to be too busy with their own activities to pay me much attention.

And there were animal tracks in the snow. Lots of tracks. Squirrel tracks were probably the most common, but there were also some rabbit trails. And there was also a single line of fox tracks. Were they made by the red fox I had observed earlier?

There were also deer tracks heading for a big thicket a few hundred yards away on a neighbor’s farm. One series of those tracks caught my attention. I had been watching a doe that had birthed two fawns near my barn. I had observed both of those baby deer a number of times before the doe took them to another wooded area across the road. But I saw her and the twins many times before the deer season caused many local deer to move to safe areas.

But two weeks or so after the season ended, there they were. All three were feeding together in my lower field. I was sure it was the same doe and the twins. And they seemed very relaxed.

But the question I was still pondering as I studied those tracks went unanswered. While there is a good chance the tracks were made by her and her babies, I would never know for sure.

The experiences I get when afield are enough, and killing often is anti-climactical to the real enjoyment of the day.

There are a lot of good things happening in our area during almost any winter day. All we have to do is look for them.

Or better yet, look at them. If you have a bird feeder, you can often enjoy the interactions of the birds that come to feed. And if you take your own short “trek,” who knows what you might come across. Why not give it a try?

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s outdoor columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.