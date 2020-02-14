The Wildcats rolled to a 66-18 win, which sets up a season final vs. Red Jacket for the FL West title

The start of Thursday’s Bloomfield at Marcus Whitman girls basketball was delayed because the junior varsity went to double overtime.

But when the varsity game finally got underway, it was clear the the varsity Wildcats wanted nothing to do with extra basketball. Whitman opened a 15-point lead after one quarter, then led by 27 at the half en route to a 66-18 win over Bloomfield.

The win gives Whitman a 14-5 overall record and a 10-1 record in the Finger Lakes West. It sets up what should be a grand season finale on Wednesday against Red Jacket, which is 9-2 in the FL West and 14-5 overall.

A Whitman win gives the league title to the Wildcats outright, while a Red Jacket win means the teams finish in a tie. Whitman defeated Red Jacket by 10 points on Jan. 14, so there is plenty at stake for Wednesday’s game at Red Jacket, where the Indians are 8-3 this season.

On Thursday, Whitman’s pressure defense forced numerous Bloomfield turnovers and the Wildcats capitalized. Ari Beverly scored seven points in the first quarter, Evelyn Lambert scored five and Emily Paddock scored four while the Bombers were held to one field goal from Sydney Roach and a pair of free throws from Sarah Johnson.

Maddie Ryan took over for Whitman in the second, scoring nine of her 18 points and Paddock finished with 15 points while Beverly finished with 12 points. Lambert and Katie Deatherage each scored seven for the Wildcats.

Aleida Smythe and Liv Caspersson each scored five points for Bloomfield (5-14).

Red Jacket 56, Romulus 48

Lillian Penird scored 19 points and Ashley Reed scored 18 for the Indians (14-5).

Kyaria Woody scored 20 for Romulus (10-6).

Boys basketball

Dundee 65, Naples 36

Cody Salamendra scored a career-high 20 points, had 5 rebounds and had 6 assists for Dundee (7-11) and Josh Cramer had eight points and five rebounds.

For Naples (1-17), Ben Green scored 14 points, Ryan Lester scored eight and Tyler Northrop scored seven.