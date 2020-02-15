Too many parents make headlines for all the wrong reasons in the world of high school sports, but there are far more who are deserving of our gratitude for the work they do to make sure everything runs smoothly

It’s too easy, unfortunately, to write about the sports parents who make headlines for the wrong reasons.

Because, unfortunately, there is plenty of material. In the last few months alone we have the father in North Carolina who attacked his son’s wrestling opponent, the move by school officials in suburban Philadelphia to restrict crowds after a fight at a basketball game and the couple that tracked down another fan at volleyball match in Ohio to beat and kick that fan to a bloody pulp outside of the school.

We can debate whether or not incidents like these are really on the rise. And no matter what the conclusion, it’s easy to understand why they’re in the news. Because when you consider the vast number of high school sporting events that take place in this country, the violent events remain low in number.

These events also stray from the norm, which is a good thing because that means that far more often, we have high school contests that go off without a hitch, and there is a reason for that: Parents and volunteers.

Very rarely do these parents get the credit they deserve, but the work they do behind the scenes should never be taken for granted.

So here’s a tip of the cap to the moms, dads and grandparents who selflessly offer their time and talent at our local high school contests. And you know who you are.

Initially, I wanted to track down a list of names at each school district who are known for their help. But then I didn’t want to risk leaving out anyone from a list that I know would quickly become quite lengthy.

When it comes to the entire game day operation, however, it doesn’t get done without the volunteers. Those who take tickets, those who run the concession stands, those who help show game officials their way to the locker room.

Those who keep the stat books, run the game clocks and those who are part of booster clubs that host team dinners, organize fundraisers for team swag and make sure every T is crossed and every I is dotted.

And if you really want to see these parents and volunteers kick it into gear, pay attention to what happens when their team advances to the state tournament.

On top of all this work behind the scenes, they are fans.

So yes, their involvement often requires as much time as the athletes on the team. But we don’t hear much about the work these people do because, quite frankly, it’s not exciting. And no punches are thrown. At least that we know of.

But the point here is that by and large, every district in our area has a committed group of parents and volunteers who deserve our applause and thanks for what they do.

They don’t do it for recognition or praise. They do it all out of love for their children. And for the children of their friends.

So maybe that’s why it’s done so well.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez