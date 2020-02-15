Wildcats defend Section V Class D championship on a busy Saturday that includes Section V cheerleading results, wrestling SuperSectionals and boys and girls basketball

It’s been a great weekend for Marcus Whitman bowlers.

A day after the girls won the Section V Class D championship, the Whitman boys defended their Class D team title with a pin fall count of 5,403 on Saturday at AMF Gates.

Dom Mangiarelli bowled a 1,261 series for the Wildcats, second-highest among all Class D bowlers for the day. Tim Phillips (1,082), Austin King (1,079) and Nicholas Lloyd (1,045) also broke 1,000 for the Wildcats.

Bloomfield finished fifth (4,726) and Harley Allendale Columbia was sixth (4,289) while Justin Green of Naples bowled a 253 game, second-highest of the day in Class D. HAC’s Jon Gambrill bowled the high game of 255.

Class A

Rush-Henrietta won the team title with a 6,308 while Victor finished sixth in the team scoring (5,468).

Class B

Greece Athena won the team title with a 6,150 and Canandaigua finished eighth (4,569).

Wrestling

SuperSectionals at SUNY Brockport

Division I

Victor’s Tony Marcano finished fourth at 99 pounds and Codey Jensen finished sixth at 126 pounds. Also for Victor, Sam Ricci finished fifth at 138 pounds and Benji Abreu of Victor was fifth at 152 pounds.

At 182 pounds, Regan Endres of Victor finished fifth.

At 132 pounds, Canandaigua’s Reece Hibbard finished in fourth place and at 152 pounds, Draven Cruz finished in sixth.

At 160 pounds, Canandaigua’s Grant Johnston finished in fourth place and at 170 pounds, CA’s Austin Cayward was fifth. Ryan Kuhn finished sixth at 195 pounds and at 285 pounds, CA’s Shane Slowe finished sixth.

Division II

Jace Schafer of Palmyra-Macedon, who won a state championship last year at 99 pounds, rolled to a 21-3 technical fall win over Caleb Sweet of South Seneca to win the 106-pound bracket and clinch a return trip to the state tournament.

At 138 pounds, Pal-Mac’s Kaleb Burgess also punched his ticket to the state tournament with a fall in 2:59 over Ryan Caudill of Pavilion/York and Pal-Mac’s Ethan Ferro clinched his spot at states with a fall in 46 seconds over Seamus Costello of East Rochester.

At 113 pounds, Pal-Mac’s Dominic Affronti list a 4-3 decision in the final to Braidon Woodward of Canisteo-Greenwood.

And at 160, Justin Smith of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan dropped a 13-4 major decision to Andrew Englert of Le Roy in the final.

At 99 pounds, Teddy Raes of Midlakes finished third with a 7-4 decision over Tavyn Macdonnell of Bolivar-Richburg. Also for Midlakes, Preston Cooper finished fifth at 160 pounds and Curtis Grimes finished fifth at 182 pounds.

Ayden Mowry of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished fifth at 120 pounds

At 195 pounds, Josh Shafer of Palmyra-Macedon finished third after his win by fall over Dylan Amidon of Waterloo.

At 220 pounds, Mason Petersen of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished fifth.

Cheerleading

Section V Championships

At RIT, Victor finished in second place and qualified for the state championships with 91.2 points in Division I large.

In Division I small, Canandaigua finished fifth with a score of 78.85 and coach Laura Burgess was named Coach of the Year.

In Division 2 Small A, Palmyra-Macedon finished second (78.68) and Midlakes finished eighth (69.05).

In Division 2 Small B, Red Jacket finished 11th (65.38) and Marcus Whitman finished 16th (59.68).

In Division 2 Small C, Honeoye was fourth with 64.53.

Boys basketball

Victor 81, NE Douglas 61

Matt Caggiano had 23 points and seven assists and Collin James scored 17 for the Blue Devils (18-0).

Also for Victor, Connor Williams scored 11 points and Phil Nwugwo scored 10.

NE Douglas is 8-10.

Marcus Whitman 51, Wellsville 42

Wellsville took a 28-17 lead into halftime after scoring 17 points in the second quarter, but was held to 14 points the entire second half by Whitman (14-5).

Seth Benedict led the Wildcats with 12 points and Noah Hildreth scored 11 while Liam Prendergast scored nine.

Max Juisianice led Wellsville (10-9) with 16 points.

Bloomfield 52, South Seneca 47

Sean Farrell had 13 points and seven rebounds and Max Willix had 10 points and four rebounds for Bloomfield (8-11).

Also for the Bombers, Simon Wille had 10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

South Seneca is 6-12.

Irondequoit 49, Canandaigua 40

Bryan Boldrin scored 15 points and had three assists and Casey Herod scored 14 for Canandaigua (4-15).

Also for the Braves, Cody Aikey had seven rebounds, Nick Ferris had three rebounds and four blocks and Joey Urlacher had five rebounds.

Keenan Robertson led Irondequoit (16-3) with 19 points and Connor Shafer scored 10.

Girls basketball

Victor 56, Liverpool 55

Emily Power scored 20 points for Victor (10-9) and Chloe Whittier scored 16. Also for Victor, Eva Pronti scored 10.

Navaeh Wingate led Liverpool with 16 points.

South Seneca 44, Bloomfield 42

Kelly Petix scored 20 points and Tara Ulmer scored 13 in the regular-season finale for Bloomfield (5-15).

South Seneca is 6-12.