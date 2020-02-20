Pal-Mac's loss to Penn Yan means Red Raiders share East title with Waterloo while Red Jacket tops Marcus Whitman to force tie in West

’Tis the season for sharing.

It came down the final games of the regular season, but both the East and West divisions of the Finger Lakes League have co-champions for the 2019-20 season.

In the East, Penn Yan traveled to Palmyra-Macedon and drove home as 60-54 victors. That left Pal-Mac with a 12-2 league record with both losses to Penn Yan. And when Waterloo defeated Geneva on Wednesday night, it left Pal-Mac and Waterloo each with 12-2 league records.

For Pal-Mac (16-4 overall), Katie Smyth scored 16 points and Sophie Lyko scored 13. Andra Savage added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

For Penn Yan (14-6), Sierra Harrison scored 19 points and Joddie Decker had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Ashley Sisson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

In the West, Red Jacket also avenged a loss from earlier in the season by defeating visiting Marcus Whitman. That gave both the Indians and the Wildcats 10-2 records in the division.

Red Jacket 41, Marcus Whitman 35

Mckenzie Schaertl scored 15 points for Red Jacket (15-5 overall) and Lillian Penird scored 10 while Ashley Reed scored seven.

For Marcus Whitman (14-6 overall), Maddie Ryan scored 16 points and Ari Beverly scored eight.

Midlakes 65, Newark 54

Cara Walker had 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Screaming Eagles (13-7) and Kate Mahoney added 18 points and six steals.

Also for Midlakes, Callie Walker had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Izabella Santell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Newark (3-17) and Kalyna Bryant had 7 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks.

Waterloo 58, Geneva 24

Macy Car scored 20 points for Waterloo (18-2) and Allie Smith and McKenzie Barber each scored seven.

Geneva is 1-19.

Boys basketball

Hilton 72, Victor 60 (OT)

Chase Dickens and Matt Caggiano each scored 14 point and Connor Williams scored 11 for the Blue Devils (19-1), who lost their first game in the regular-season finale.

Hilton is 12-8 after avenging a 32-point loss to Victor earlier this season.

Victor will open its postseason as the No. 1 seed in Class AA with a home game on Feb. 28.

Spencerport 54, Canandaigua 42

Casey Herod scored 14 of his16 points in the fourth quarter for the Braves and Luke Pawlicki had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Also for Canandaigua (4-16), Nick Ferris had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Ben Reding led Spencerport (8-12) with 15 points and Patrick Uebelacker scored 13.