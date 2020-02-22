The sophomore runs to championships in the 1,000, the 600 and the 1,500 in Saturday's Section V indoor track championships at RIT

Last fall, Madalenn Fee of Red Jacket looked more surprised than satisfied that she had run her way to a Section V Class D individual championship in cross country.

But if Saturday didn’t prove to the sophomore that she’s in a special class of running, what will?

Fee, who played soccer as a freshman at Red Jacket before switching to cross country last fall, ran her way to three Section V titles at the Section V Class C indoor track championships at RIT’s Gordon Field House.

Fee started with a win in the 1,000, crossing the finish in 3:14.16 with barely 2 seconds to spare. In the 600, her winning time was 1:44.27 and she capped her track hat trick with a win by nearly 7 seconds in the 1,500 in 5:25.67.

Class B boys

Batavia won the team scoring with 105.5 points and Palmyra-Macedon finished sixth (28) while Midlakes finished 12th (6).

Nate Mayou of Palmyra-Macedon won the weight throw (54-9.5) and finished third (47-3.25) in the weight throw.

Joseph Warner of Palmyra-Macedon finished second in the 55 hurdles (8.44) and Owen Crane was fifth in the 1,000 (2:49.47).

For Midlakes, Jacob DeWilde finished third in the weight throw (50-8.75).

Class B girls

Batavia scored 92 points to win the team scoring and Palmyra-Macedon came in fourth (74.5).

Lauren Case won the high jump (5-0) and the 3,200 relay team of Boesel, Burger, Lloyd, Reynolds-Diaz, Buckingham and Case finished first in 10:30.65.

Ailena Reynolds-Diaz came in second in the 600 (1:41.15) and Katelyn Burger finished fourth (1:45.69). Leah Lloyd finished second in the 1,500 (5:11.39).

In the shot put, Madeline Pearce of Pal-Mac finished third (29-4.5).

Class C boys

Aquinas won the team scoring with 109 points and Marcus Whitman finished fourth (40) followed by Red Jacket in sixth (33).

Red Jacket’s Miguel Benito finished second in the 3,200 (10:47.63) and second in the 1,600 (5:01.58) while Jack Norkus was third in the 600 (1:32.04).

Jake Anderson finished fifth in the triple jump (37-5.5) and Jesse Cottrell was sixth (36-4). Also for Red Jacket, Joshua Wagner finished fifth in the shot put (34-5.75).

For Marcus Whitman, JT Zimmerman finished fourth (11:23.45) and Timothy Hansen was fifth (11:53.73). Jacob Nemitz finished second in the 55 hurdles (8.46) and Dawsen Christensen finished fifth in the 55 dash (7.08).

Christensen also finished third in the triple jump (39-9.75) and second in the long jump (19-5) while Nemitz was fourth (38-.25) in the triple jump.

Class C girls

Aquinas scored 74 points to win the team scoring while Red Jacket finished fifth (40) and Marcus Whitman came in 14th (16).

Red Jacket’s Annaelle Smith-Fee finished second in the 3,000 (12:13.21).

For Whitman, Sierra Eddinger won the race walk (9:16.96) and Evelyn Ekdahl finished fourth (12:16.43) in the 3,000.

Friday

Indoor track

Section V Championships

Class A girls

The Victor girls finished third in team scoring with 59 points behind winner Rush-Henrietta (75) and runner-up Hilton (74.50). Canandaigua finished 10th (22 points).

Victor’s Grace Kitterman was second in the 55 hurdles (8.88) and Melody Harloff was second in the 55 dash (7.30). Logan Brasacchio finished fourth in the 1,000 (3:12.41) and Paige Lind was third in the 600 (1:42.32).

Victor’s Maddie Pitts finished second in the triple jump (36-2.25) and Kassidy Burrows finished second in the high jump (5-0) while Morgan Collazo was third in the shot put (34-8.25).

For Canandaigua, Callie Viggiani was third in the race walk (8:07.13) and Kate Scibelli was fourth in the 600 (1:42.36).

Also for Canandaigua, Riley Murphy finished fourth in the shot put (34-7.5) and Kitty Messina was fifth (33-7). Messina also finished third in the weight throw (34-7.25).

Class A boys

McQuaid won the team scoring with 93.5 points with Victor finishing 13th (10) and Canandaigua finished 16th (8).

Victor’s Matt Woodworth finished second in the 3,200 (9:57.85).

For Canandaigua, Gabe Erickson finished second in the 55 hurdles (7.86) to winner Alan Neal of Rush-Henrietta (7.80).

Class D girls

Northstar won the team title with 72 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Honeoye (60).

Audrey Gillette of Honeoye finished third in the 3,000 (12:11.54) and fourth in the 1,000 (3:30.93). Teammate Katie Cosman was fourth in the 55 dash (8.23) and Emily Zweig finished third in the race walk (10:54.25).

Honeoye’s 3,200 relay team of Dibble, Smith, Clark, Gillette, Mortensen and Scheele won its race in 11:48.65.

In the triple jump, Honeoye’s Cassidy Clark finished fourth (27-7.5) and Morgan Ward (6-6) and Kendra Scheele (6-0) finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.

Jewel Olsen finished tied for fourth in the high jump (4-2) and Danielle Schultz finished fifth in the weight throw (19-6.5).

Class D boys

Marion won the team scoring with 103 points and Honeoye was third (46).

Taylor VanDewark finished second in the 55 hurdles (9.46) while teammates Quinn Olsen finished fourth (10.20) and Gavin Clark was fifth (10.70). Clark also finished third in the pole vault (9-6).

In the 1,600, Honeoye’s James Hallett finished third (4:48.63) and the 1,600 relay team of Sherman, Morse, Miller, Gawel, Sherman and Klink finished second (4:04.53).