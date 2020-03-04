The No. 1-seed Blue Devils lose 61-60 in Class AA semifinals while the Canandaigua girls lose to top-seeded Irondequoit in Class A

ROCHESTER — The Victor boys haven’t won a Section V basketball championship since 1978. And the wait will continue for at least one more season.

The top-seeded Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season on Tuesday night after No.4 McQuaid held on for a 61-60 win with key free throws down the stretch of the Class AA semifinal at Blue Cross Arena. The wins puts McQuaid in Saturday's Class AA final and in position for a third straight championship.

McQuaid's win was secured when a runner by Victor's Matt Caggiano went off the rim as time expired.

The Knights (16-7) celebrated as if they won the tournament final after the buzzer signaled the end of the game. No. 1 seed Victor took its largest lead, six points, late in the fourth quarter.

"A lot of emotions," senior guard Jermaine Taggart said. "It's fourth quarter, stress time. It was a lot of back and forth. They were up by six with 2:30 left. We called timeout, and we were all just sitting there.

"I'm looking at all the seniors, and I'm just like 'No, it's not going to happen. We're not going to end that.' We put so much time and hard work in the gym, we couldn't afford that."

Taggart spent time on his free-throw strokes after McQuaid practices this season. He said at one point his free-throw percentage was 60 early in the season.

"Coach (Jack) Leasure, who spent almost an hour and a half with me just on free throws, just trying to figure out different ways to just to get me more confident, told me before the game that if it comes down to free throws, it will probably be you," Taggart said.

"Just take your time. Just breathe and just be in the moment, just be in it. Enjoy it."

The Blue Devils were in it, just a moment or two away from a chance for the team's first Section V basketball championship since 1978.

McQuaid trailed Victor 60-58 when Taggart jumped out toward a corner to take a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining.

In this game, 3-pointer was a rare shot attempt for Taggart.

"I just figured it was now or never. Time was running out. I didn't realize there was like five seconds left, but it was just now or never. As a leader, as a captain, I feel there are certain responsibilities that leaders have to do.

"Why not go for it? If we were to lose, I wouldn't want to finish that game knowing that, 'Oh, maybe if I did take that shot, things could've been different.”

Victor ends its season with a 20-2 record. Connor Williams led the Blue Devils with 19 points, Collin James scored 14 and Caggiano finished with 10.

"I was proud of the way we competed tonight,” said Victor coach Tyler Roberts. "They made some nice plays, you have to credit McQuaid. They really came after us with some pressure. It bothered us and we turned it over."

Girls basketball

Section V Tournament

Class A

No. 1 Irondequoit 45, No. 4 Canandaigua 35

Alahna Paige led Irondequoit with 27 points.

The Braves trailed by 11 early in the second half but rallied to outscore the Eagles 15-8 in the third quarter and trailed by just three points, 28-25, to start the fourth quarter.

But the Eagles found their offense and led 42-33 with 1:21 left before closing it out. CA ends its season with a 15-8 record.