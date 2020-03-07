Friday's Section V Class C1 final between these schools gave us the best, and worst, of a championship game

When you’re caught in the middle, it can get a little rough.

On the one hand, you’re thrilled to see the Marcus Whitman boys win their first Section V basketball championship since 1976. On the other, you’re sad to see the Red Jacket boys lose in a Section V final for a second straight season.

That’s the position a sportswriter can find himself in when he covers various teams over the years at these schools because like most smaller schools, the athletes on these basketball teams play other sports. And you kind of get to know the kids and coaches well to the point that you want the best for all of them.

Coming into Friday’s Class C1 final at Blue Cross Arena, it’s natural to pick a winner or predict the outcome. At least in my mind. And to be quite honest, I really had nothing definitive.

I’d seen both teams a few times this season, and I knew Red Jacket was taller and could push the tempo. I knew Marcus Whitman gave up the height advantage, but I also knew the Wildcats were an energetic team that moved constantly on offense and kept the ball hot.

But I also knew that Marcus Whitman was no longer in the Finger Lakes West league, opting instead for an independent schedule. So there were no games between these teams this season, which added to the intrigue for the championship game.

As the top seed with just 1 loss before Friday, Red Jacket got plenty of love as the favorite. Whitman was the No. 2 seed, but 6 losses kind of stood out.

Then again, two of the teams to beat Whitman this season went on to win Section V titles in their own classes (Geneva and Lyons). And another, Northstar, was the No. 2 seed in Class A2.

So would strength of schedule come in to play? It did, in a big way. As coach Greg O’Connor put it, the Wildcats played 32 minutes for just about every game, and those tests paid off in a big way.

It’s hard to not feel for Red Jacket coach Trevor Gage, who was in a Section V final for a third straight season after he took Honeoye there in 2018 and Red Jacket the last 2 seasons.

But then, it’s simply wonderful to see the Whitman kids celebrate a title they’ve worked so hard for. They too lost in a championship game last season (to Lyons) and lost in the semifinals the year before. That was a big reason in their decision to go independent.

One of the story lines I love the most about smaller schools winning titles is the lineage. After the game on social media, I learned that junior guard Noah Hildreth’s grandfather was on the 1976 championship team and was cheering on his grandson.

On the bench for Whitman was assistant coach Liz Brown Royston, whose son Aidan Royston is a junior guard with the Wildcats. And senior forward Liam Prendergast had a proud supporter and aunt in Maryanne Prendergast Cameron.

Brown and Prendergast, of course, were Section V champs with Whitman in 1995 and Brown won again as a senior in 1996 after Prendergast graduated.

Even Athletic Director Paul Lahue commented about his memories as a player at Canandaigua Academy when the Braves made a playoff trip to the arena in the late 1980s. And a few moments later, he watched his son Jordan Lahue accept the tournament MVP award.

The Wildcats aren’t the only team with connections like this, of course. We can find them at every school.

Still, it’s pretty neat to connect dots like these for a championship team. Because this is the time of year when we hear a lot of athletes and coaches referring to themselves as family instead of a team. And sometimes, we’re quick to dismiss that as cliche.

But when it comes right down to it, it’s not that much of a stretch. Between players, coaches and support from the community, it very much is a family affair.

And family is forever.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez