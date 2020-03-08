A new edition of idiots in nature offers evidence of job security for game wardens far and wide

There's absolutely no doubt about it. According to my unscientific poll, the majority of my 93 semi-regular readers enjoy the columns on dumb wildlife crooks the most.

Since I'm no dummy (I hope) I will gladly pander to their desires. Job security, don't you know. So, with that said, here is another installment of dumb poachers and misguided idiots.

- If you are going to catch a whole bunch of undersized striped bass when the season for catching any stripers is closed, then you probably shouldn't do a lot of drinking of adult beverages, right? Well, that is exactly what one yahoo did.

Sixteen short stripers in his cooler, and he is heading back to his dock in his very expensive 24-foot fishing boat when this water turkey falls asleep at the helm. Not too bright. And when his boat finally came to a stop around 40 feet up a public swimming beach, the local cops didn't need to worry about him driving off from the scene of that accident.

- An Environmental Conservation Officer rarely gets a day off when he can go out to this favorite river and actually relax while he enjoys a few hours of fishing. One ECO tried it a while back. He was dressed in regular clothes and driving his own pick-up truck at the time.

But two would-be poachers pulled up to the same fishing hole, waded in, and began fishing right next to him in a very productive hole. They were rude, so he moved off upstream to fish less productive waters.

While he was fishing he noticed the two "anglers" catch a large number of trout. Then he observed one of them take two stringers to their vehicle, put them in the trunk, and return with two empty stringers. And then those two yahoos continued to catch lots of fish.

Finally, he could take no more. He walked back to their location and asked them how they were doing. One guy with a stringer of too many fish hanging from his belt told the ECO it was none of his @%$#% business how they were doing.

The officer then informed them of exactly what he was and that it most definitely was his business, and he proceeded to turn their good day of fishing into one of the worst day of their lives.

Later in court one of the defendants told the judge they had been “entrapped” into violating the law. "Your honor," he began, "that game warden should have told us who he was. It was pretty sneaky his driving around in an old beat-up pick-up truck and not wearing his uniform. At the very least he should have told us about the limit."

But the judge was not impressed, and he dropped his gavel on those two morons.

- Selling bait fish to fishermen is a big business. And finding an adequate supply of live (certified) minnows can be difficult, I suppose.

Maybe that is why, around midnight one spring eve, some wise guy backed his bait truck up to another dealer's bait pond in a rural area and loaded up on live minnows. He made his getaway clean, too.

The bait pond owner noticed the fresh tire tracks and was more than a mite miffed at his loss to that unknown turkey. And something told him the guy would soon return for another load.

So he got a back-hoe and dug out the bank of the pond. Then, using a support system of strings and short stakes, he covered the excavation and made the newly expanded pond look like grassy (and very solid) lawn.

The very next morning he arrived at his bait ponds to observe a pick-up truck with a live bait reefer on the back. It was about two-thirds of the way into (or under) his pond. Only the front end was still high and dry. He wanted to complete the deal, so he took his tractor and pushed the truck all the way into the pond. Then he called the cops.

Their investigation revealed that the owner of the truck, a rival live bait dealer, had reported his truck stolen at 5 a.m. that morning. And they transported the owner over to where the truck had by now become fishing structure.

When the truck's owner saw that it was all the way in the pond and the engine was now submerged, he went ballistic. He ranted and raved about how it could not possibly have fallen in by itself. After all, he had set the parking brake to insure it would not roll any further in when he left it around midnight.

The cops were not amused. Neither was the judge. But I have it on good authority that the bait pond owner was smiling from ear to ear.

- What I consider to be one of the very best tales of a dumb outdoor outlaw was an incident that occurred down in northern Kentucky. It seems an overweight squirrel hunter decided not to end his hunt once he had reached his six-squirrel limit.

So he shot three more squirrels before heading back to his pick-up truck. But when he reached the edge of the woods at a farm field and could see his vehicle, he also noticed that a game warden had pulled up behind it.

Well, this moron decided to stuff the three extra squirrels inside his drawers before walking on down to his truck. And everything appeared to be legal as the officer checked his license and game.

In fact, the hunter was heading back toward the truck to leave when the trouble began. And boy, did it ever accelerate fast once it got started.

One of the squirrels inside that guy's briefs wasn't dead. Apparently the jostling in that cramped carrying place during the walk revived it. And it finally decided it wanted out of that dark and dank place, which started all the trouble.

The officer tried to describe exactly what he observed on that fateful morning, but it was definitely difficult. The big hunter suddenly jumped about three feet straight up, and screamed. Then he fell down on the pavement, and screamed.

Then he rolled around all over the place, and screamed some more. The warden said he even did an impressive knee walk right across the roadway, screaming and hollering with every "step." And in-between those steps, too.

Well, the officer didn't really know what was going on, mainly because the fat hunter was incapable of talking about his troubles. It wasn't until the squirrel came scampering out one of a pants legs that the warden finally understood what was happening.

And later, at a local hospital, it was apparent that the squirrel had been actively chewing and scratching on anything and everything inside those briefs as it attempted to make good its escape. According to the examining doctor, there wasn't one square inch of skin covered by underwear that wasn't chewed up pretty badly.

And yes, the hunter got a ticket for taking two additional squirrels. They had been retrieved in rather sad condition by the doctor during the examination. The third piece of evidence was last seen heading for a distant tree-line at full speed.

I wonder if it was running on three legs and holding its nose with the fourth?

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.