Victor hockey among area teams that won't get a chance to win a state title after governing body of high school sports makes announcement on Monday morning

The door held open to complete suspended high school winter sports championships has been closed by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

NYSPHSAA officials announced Monday morning that the state basketball, bowling and hockey tournaments interrupted by concerns over the coronavirus will not resume.

"It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said in a statement. "Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience.

"We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”

There were five boys and five girls basketball teams from Section V which reached the regional round of the state tournaments, where they were scheduled play the Buffalo region champions from Section VI.

When the state quarterfinals were "indefinitely postponed" in mid-March, some coaches and players immediately had doubts their teams would be allowed to play again.

Bishop Kearney girls basketball Marianna Freeman said the NYSPHSAA's announcement still has her "at a loss for words," however.

"I’m very fortunate that we have no seniors, so everyone is going to be back this year. If I was a senior, it would be a different story," Freeman said. "We assumed there wasn't going to be states, but in the back of my mind I was thinking there still might be a chance. After that, it's 'Wow.'"

Victor and Webster Thomas made it to this state's high school version of the "frozen four" in Buffalo. With a team in each division, there was a possibility of a sweep by Section V, if both advanced out of the semifinals and won the championships.

"We had a great group, I think we had a shot like anybody else," Victor coach Mike Ferreri said. "But you never know. It's unfortunate, I feel bad for the kids. It is a cool experience (at the state semifinals and finals) that’s for sure.

"This doesn't define their careers, they have a lot to celebrate."

Even with no choice but to accept their season came to a premature, sudden and unique end, the Victor players still realized the seriousness, scope and impact of the coronavirus early, Ferreri said.

"We're in an unprecedented situation, uncharted territory nobody knows," Ferreri said. "It has an impact on everyone. It doesn't matter how young, how old, how rich, how poor you are. Staying safe and healthy is the priority, that is for sure.

"It’s definitely put things in perspective for a lot of people. You are taking a step back and looking at what’s really important.”

The girls and boys bowling state championships were a scheduled three-day event March 13-15 until a suspension caused by the spread of coronarvirus. State health and government officials began to discourage gatherings of 50 people or more.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica said in the NYSPHSAA statement. “It has been determined it is not feasible for the winter state championships to be hosted in a safe and beneficial manner for the participating student-athletes and their teams in the near future.

"The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”

Now all eyes are turned to the feasibility of a high school spring sports season, because school campuses are closed, and no one knows for how long.

"This isn't funny, it's crazy,' Freeman said. "I prefer to go to school with my friends, this whole process (on-line classes) is definitely something you have to get used to.

”I have e-mail that says we are taking our AP exams on-line. I'm thinking they might not have school (as we know it) for the rest of the year. I was looking forward to prom and our junior retreat. Now all of that is probably not going to happen. I'm at a loss for words."

