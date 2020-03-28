Social distancing is keeping us apart in many ways, but as the Victor softball team showed this week, it's also bringing people together

As difficult as it is to sit here and write about the same topic for a third straight week, it speaks to how monumental these times are.

But if there is one fantastic element that we can count on during trying times, it’s the way humans respond. No matter what’s thrown at us, we always seem to make the best of it and that tends to rekindle the classic debate of inherent human nature made famous by Hobbes and Rousseau.

But no matter which side you take for that discussion, it’s difficult to bring down the abundance of positivity we’re seeing locally.

We’ve seen lacrosse videos from Canandaigua lacrosse players, softball videos from Honeoye and Newark and oodles of encouragement on social media from coaches and teachers. It’s a way for many of us to process and deal with our new reality, and it’s a way to bring some needed smiles.

Earlier this week, though, members of the Victor softball team not only came together without coming together, they generated tears of happiness through tears of mourning.

Monday morning, Robert Hanley died at the age of 89 at home, surrounded by family in Canandaigua. His granddaughter is Emily Power, a Victor junior who plays tennis, basketball and softball. Mr. Hanley was no stranger to the teams his granddaughter played with and he got to know many of her teammates.

So Mr. Hanley’s passing was more than a loss for family, it was a profound loss for the extended family of Blue Devils.

Heather Power, Mr. Hanley’s daughter, knew it was important to let the softball team know of her father’s passing. She reached out to softball coach Shelly Collins and from there, the Blue Devils sprang into action.

Group texts started to circulate and Collins mentioned that a sandwich platter would be delivered to the Power home for lunch. By the time Collins arrived with the lunch, several cars were already parked in front of the house.

More arrived and within minutes, almost the entire team was at the house. And while the players did get out of their cars, proper distance was maintained.

“It definitely goes to show that we have a family atmosphere within the program,” said Collins. “We’re here for you when life happens and life is definitely happening.”

Indeed. A lot is happening. And while food and flowers came to the Power house, it was so much more than that. No doubt, the Blue Devils would have been quick with the comforting hugs and warm embraces were they possible. As it is, the gesture of simply being there spoke volumes.

Of course, the Victor girls are not alone in their display of family. There is little doubt that any local team would do what it could to help a teammate within the confines of our new world.

And these days, stories like these help. They don’t restore faith in humanity because that faith never really disappears. It does more to reaffirm what we already knew, that we know how to rally and how to rise when it’s needed most.

Because even though the Blue Devils had to stand apart on Monday, they’ve never been closer.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez