The Sabres captain is optimistic about the direction of the team but 'I think our minds are off hockey'

Jack Eichel was enjoying the best season of his young NHL career.

And even though the Buffalo Sabres were a long shot to qualify for the playoffs, they had welcomed the return of sniper Victor Olofsson and goaltender Linus Ullmark from long injury layoffs, portending a positive finish over the final 13 games of the season.

After a 3-2 victory over Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on March 9 at KeyBank Center that snapped a six-game losing streak, a game where Eichel scored his career-best 36th goal, Olofsson got No. 20 and Ullmark stopped six of seven shooters in a shootout, the rest of the season represented “a chance to continue to build our culture and team identity and build toward the future,’’ said Eichel, the Sabres’ captain.

And then came the coronavirus.

Shutting down not only every high school, NCAA and professional sports league, but altering the normal function of society on a global scale.

The Sabres were scheduled to face the Canadiens in Montreal on March 12 when the ice was pulled from under their skates. It was during the flight back to Buffalo and the coming few days when Eichel said the magnitude of the situation hit him and his teammates like a check from behind.

“I think we realized how much we didn’t know about the situation, that was my ‘come to’ moment about how serious the situation is and the effect it would have on the entire world,’’ Eichel said during a conference call with western New York media on Monday.

When the NHL suspended play, its goal was to resume the season “as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

That's looking less and less likely. Four NHL players have tested positive for COVID-19 and arenas remain closed. In light of national and global death tolls rising, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines through April 30.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill and coach Ralph Krueger have been in regular contact with players, Eichel said, but he has no indication on what’s coming next.

“I mean, I think it’s tough to say what the rest of the season might look like,’’ he said. “To be honest, I can’t imagine the NHL really knows much right now about what the future holds for us because of the fact I don’t think the world knows about what’s going to happen.’’

The Sabres are 30-31-8, good for 68 points.

That’s tied for 13th out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference, 13 points behind Carolina and Ottawa for the final wild-card spots. Playoff scenarios using current standings have been proposed — a 24-team playoff still excludes Buffalo, which has missed the postseason eight consecutive years.

In speaking to players around the league, and speaking from his heart, Eichel said hockey isn’t really at the forefront of people’s minds.

“If you get an opportunity (to be in the playoffs), you’d want to make the most of it, but at this moment, I think our minds are off hockey and we’re just trying to figure out how to control this pandemic the best we can, figure out a way to stay safe and healthy,’’ Eichel said. “I love hockey and it means so much to me, but right now it’s been put on the back burner and a lot of my thoughts go to my family, my health, the people I care about and all the people that are dealing with this. There is so much more at stake than hockey games.’’

Eichel (36–42–78 points), who was easily on pace to break his career-best 82 points set last year when the season was paused, is riding out the virus at his Buffalo home. His mother, Anne, is an ambulatory surgical nurse in Boston who is staying home to care for Eichel’s father, Bob, who had recent shoulder surgery.

Jack said he’s resisting the urge to jump in his car and make the 6 1/2-hour drive home.

“Obviously, I’d love to see my family in Boston but I think the smart thing was to stay here and not try and spread anything, not saying I have anything, but just trying to be safer than sorry,’’ he said. “There is so much unknown about this so I’m just quarantining in my house.’’

With his girlfriend and a personal chef doing the cooking, there’s been “no takeout for me,’’ Eichel said.

He has kept his body fit by working out in a small home gym and teleconferencing with trainers. He’s kept his mind fit with plenty of reading when not watching TV and playing video games. He enjoys personal improvement books and just finished George Mumford’s The Mindful Athlete and has cracked open Can’t Hurt Me by Navy Seal David Goggins.

“I don’t think you want to ever see your season end as abruptly as it did,’’ Eichel said. “When you look at our group and team, I think we’ve taken a lot of strides this year. The NHL is such a competitive league, the parity between the best teams, the middle and bottom, they can flip over quickly. There’s a lot of hope we’ll see some closure, but you just really never know.’’

Instead, he spent part of Monday talking about the double-platinum Marvin Gaye album he has framed (one of 50 in the world, he said) and talking about Tom Brady no longer being the quarterback of his hometown New England Patriots, a development that improves the chances of the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East Division.

What does he think about Brady becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

“Pretty crazy to not imagine him as a Patriot, but hey, go Bills, go Bucs," Eichel said.

