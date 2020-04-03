Bills GM Brandon Beane talks about the upcoming draft, the trade for Stefon Diggs, the Patriots without Tom Brady and the progress of Josh Allen

These are unprecedented times for the country, and the world, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has touched every segment of society, including the National Football League.

And while the NFL is fortunate in that its actual regular season is not affected, at least not yet, there is still an NFL Draft that will go on as scheduled April 23-25, and the preparation for that very important part of the off-season has clearly been challenging.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spent more than an hour on a Zoom conference call Thursday with reporters who cover the team, and he said he still doesn’t even know whether he, Sean McDermott, and their various staffs will be able to be together during the three days of the NFL Draft.

“The league is still going through some things as to what the setup is going to be,” Beane said. “I know there’s a lot of things floating around out there. Some people saying its 10 people (together in one place), some people saying it’s two people. I think by the end of this week, Monday, we’ll have a final answer as to where our draft room will be.”

Regardless, Beane said that the Bills are managing despite the obvious disruption in how the team normally gets ready for the draft — no player visits, no pro days, no ability to get medical situations checked.

“This is definitely different,” he said. “I really feel like our scouts have done a great job in the fall of talking about who these guys were. We had guys at East-West, NFLPA, Senior Bowl. We did have the Combine, so we had our formals, but we’re also trying to get around some of the guys, and I can’t get around all of them.

“Everybody’s dealing with the same thing. We’ll get to the right answer within a few weeks. We’ll be ready, whatever they tell us. If we have to draft in my car, we’ll draft there. We’ll get it done.”

Here are some of the other topics Beane commented on during the conference call:

Stefon Diggs is the first-round pick

As part of the package to acquire the star wide receiver from the Vikings, Beane had to part with his 2020 first-round pick. However, he said that’s easily justifiable.

“It is one of those things where I view it, ‘That’s our first-round pick,’” he said. “Day one will be hard (without a pick). We just gotta play some videos of Stefon Diggs, when 22 comes up. We traded and we got him and we know the player. It’s just a more proven thing right now.”

That’s an important point given the situation. Diggs is already a veteran player who will be able to come in and play right away, whereas a rookie — with likely no offseason workouts, perhaps even a truncated training camp — would be hard-pressed to do that.

“I know this guy knows ball, he will be able to understand the verbiage once he learns our system quicker than (a draft pick),” said Beane. “A lot of the stuff in college is all signaled in. A lot of these guys aren’t in huddles. So, the biggest transition for these receivers, beyond the routes, the physical stuff, is just hearing these long play calls in the huddle and processing it in their head. The mental part is so hard. And that’s why I think so many receivers, we talk about it all the time, probably one of the higher bust rates across the league. I think it’s more mental than physical.”

Is Diggs a bit of a diva?

Beane flatly denied that, even though it’s known that Diggs has let his emotions occasionally get the better of him, especially when he’s not getting enough passes thrown his way.

“I know diva gets put into that position a lot; I would not call this guy a diva,” said Beane. “I think he will fit in. I don’t know everything that went on in Minnesota. I’m sure like anything, there’s two sides to every story. I’m sure there’s things that he probably wishes he would maybe have handled better in retrospect, but it’s a clean slate here. We believe in our culture. We believe the facts that we know about him, we believe he will be a fit here.”

Beane also took exception to the theory that the Bills only look for perfect characters.

“I think one of the misnomers out there is that we’re looking for all choir boys,” he said. “That’s not accurate. We’re looking for professionals. I would say this about him: He’s a very competitive guy. I mentioned earlier, he’s one of the guys we looked at at the trade deadline, so we did some recon there.

“Terrance Gray (the Bills director of college scouting) was in Minnesota when they drafted him, so Terrance is still very connected there and was around him. There were other connections from people that coached him in college, that we have people on our staff. We did do some digging and again, this guy’s a super competitive guy and brings an edge to that position.”

Patriots still the team to beat

Bills fans probably don’t want to hear it, but just because Tom Brady is gone doesn’t mean New England will be a pushover. Quite the contrary according to Beane.Plenty

“I think it’s funny and comical that people are writing them off and labeling, whether it’s us or another team, as the team to beat in the East,” Beane said. “The team to beat in the East is the Patriots, and until somebody beats them, they are the team to beat. And as long as Bill Belichick’s there, you’re talking about probably the greatest head coach of all time that was paired with the greatest quarterback of all time. So until we beat them, we’ve done nothing, and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Beane admitted he was surprised Brady left the Patriots, and he said the only negative for him is that his and McDermott’s Buffalo teams went 0-6 against Brady.

“You know, you always want to take down the best, and that’s probably the disappointing thing as I sit here, in my time, we didn’t beat Tom Brady,” he said. “So, we’ll have to find another way to play Tampa to be able to maybe beat him before he hangs them up.”

Is the pressure on Josh Allen?

The addition of Diggs, and the further building of the offensive line by re-signing Quinton Spain and signing Daryl Williams, means the offense should be ready to roll this season. And that means Allen has to take advantage and play better in his third NFL season.

“I’m very confident in Josh; I had conversations with him, life, stuff, whatever,” said Beane. “I know he reached out to Diggs and some of these guys when we signed them. I’m just confident in Josh and who he is. And he is not going to leave a stone unturned. He’s his own worst critic.

“I know he has many critics out there, some which I think are just way off base. But I am confident, Sean’s confident, our team is confident. And I think our fans and everyone else should be confident in Josh Allen. I have no doubt. Just like he took a big step from Year 1 to Year 2 that he will continue to grow.”