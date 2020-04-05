Here and abroad, many of these establishments that sell plants and animals for consumption are breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria that can lead to what we're currently experiencing

Looking at the known facts, one thing becomes painfully obvious. Most of the countries in the entire world are suffering through one of the most insidious plagues in all of history.

And it is likely this entire monstrous situation can be blamed on one single perpetrator – the “wet market” in Hunan, China.

What is the wet market? It is a commercial marketplace where customers can purchase just about any plant or animal in the world. Laws have no meaning here. In fact, the rarer most animals are in the wild, the more they are coveted by the merchants in this hellhole and the more they will cost the customers who buy the flesh. Insidious hardly describes the commercial traffic occurring daily in this market.

Why is it called a “wet” market? That misnomer differentiates a place that sells perishable “goods” such as fish, fresh meats and produce from establishments that sell durable items like computers, canned goods or various types of fabric.

But that non-descriptive term hardly covers what these “businesses” actually sell. If something is non-human and it breathes air or water, it will likely show up in Wuhan or some similar wet market. Everything from monkeys to molds, snakes to rhinoceros, or birds to bats, can be found there at one time or another, and everything is considered food for some humans.

You might find the most endangered of any species for sale there. The price will no doubt reflect the rarity, but people with inflated bank accounts do not care about anything but their own pleasure. And the sellers are more than willing to obtain any desirable critter if their costs can be off-set by huge profits. Money, preferably in very large quantities, is all that matters to these morons.

Every one of these cesspools is a potential pandemic waiting to happen. And they are present in many countries besides Communist China. There are wet markets in at least 37 other countries, with all of them dealing in the rarest, most “desirable” creatures to be found anywhere on earth.

And any one of them could become the next ground-zero of the next disease to sweep some part of our world.

What kind of animal was it that contained the bacteria that caused this disaster? Of course there is no way to know the answer to that question. But we can be assured that the bacteria in question, along with other deadly germs, still exists. So the equally important questions are, when will one of them rear its ugly head and once again put the entire world into panic mode. And I do believe the real question is “when,” not “if.”

Speaking of wet markets, most people do not realize that more than a few of them have been discovered in U.S. Cities. I’m referring to major cities like New York City, San Francisco and Seattle. These businesses may not be very large, and they probably catered to a very private list of clients, but they sold (or are still selling) illegal wildlife. How do I know this? I was involved with several NYC busts in that city’s Chinatown. Small wet markets were (and probably still are) in full bloom. The money is simply too great for some people to pass up.

It is unfortunate that many thousands of innocent people all around the world have been adversely affected by the Hunan Coronavirus. They did not deserve to have their lives disrupted, even unto death in many cases. But the people of the wet markets in Hunan, fully supported by the Chinese government, did not care about any of that. Money was their only motive. That is why the Hunan wet market is already back in business.

America will get through this world-wide disaster. Many businesses will probably fail, and that despite the President’s efforts to assist all facets of our economy. It will take time.

Unfortunately we will then keep the watch for the next biological disaster to hit. That is what pandemics do, you know. And we still have a lot of wet markets ready to step in should Wuhan go belly up.

* * *

With the coming of warm weather, many boaters will probably want to get their water crafts on the water for some sun and fun. And with the current situation (pandemic) affecting virtually everyone, catching some fish could add greatly to the family’s food supply.

That makes perfectly good sense, but proper boat maintenance also includes the fire extinguisher, which may quickly become the most important tool on the boat if it is needed.

Back when I was a working agent, one of my “jobs” was to hire a certain charter boat captain and observe his every move. I hired the charter, and on the assigned day I arrived ready to fish, er, I mean observe.

As we were leaving the Oswego harbor I observed the captain reach over and grab his fire extinguisher. He shook it rather vigorously, and then returned it to its berth on a metal bracket. I asked him why he did that, and he said it was to ensure the extinguisher would work if needed. He added that failure to shake it regularly could result in the contents becoming packed and making the unit unusable.

Now because of my job I personally knew many Coast Guardsmen, and I asked one of them if that captain was correct. He told me that the captain was very wrong. Modern fire extinguishers don’t use chemicals that cake, get hard, or need to be broken up.

During our conversation he also added that mounting a fire extinguisher on a bracket keeps the unit in a handy place and may protect it from being banged around the boat, but it is not a legal requirement.

All the boat owner or operator needs to do legally is to ensure the extinguisher is readily accessible. Leaving it at the bottom of locker or compartment is illegal.

Unlike flares, modern fire extinguishers have no expiration date. To meet U.S. Coast Guard carriage requirements however, the extinguisher must be Coast Guard approved and in “good and serviceable” condition. The charge indicator needs to be in the green zone, the nozzle free of obstruction and the cylinder not rusted.

If you want to learn more about Coast Guard regulations you can contact them at 1-800-368-5647 free or visit their website at uscgboating.org.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.