The Lakers say goodbye to three graduating players, who keep a positive outlook even after losing their final season to the coronavirus pandemic

The day coach Jerry Hoover told his Finger Lakes Community College softball team its season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak was a difficult one for everyone.

But it was even more heartbreaking for the three sophomores on the team, Rachel Graf of Wayne High, Morgan Hamer of Belfast and Melanie Gleason of Penn Yan. They would not be able to finish out their final seasons as a Laker before graduating later this spring.

Each student-athlete wrote a letter explaining the impact the FLCC softball has had on their lives. While things are uncertain right now, each of these student-athletes chose to look back on their careers in a positive and happy way.

Rachel Graf

“I love this program so much. When I was recruited, it was the best thing to ever happen to me as a high school senior. I was so proud to represent the Lakers, and be a part of this team. Through my two years here, my teammates have become some of the best friends I’ve ever had, and I’m so thankful for all of them.

“I also want to thank my amazing coaching staff for everything they’ve done, and how they have always pushed me to be the best version of myself, on and off the field. My experience with Finger Lakes softball was truly amazing. Even though there were hard times, we still came out even stronger as a team.

“One of my favorite memories from my first year of playing was on every bus ride home, the whole team would sing together, and the coaches would join in, too. I wish I had my entire second year to make more memories, but I’m still thankful for the time I had.

“My favorite memory from my second year of playing, even though it’s sad, was the day we found out our spring training trip would be cancelled and that our season would most likely get cancelled as well. We all started that practice with tears in our eyes, but after the team bonding games that we went through, we all left laughing and with smiles on our faces. Thank you, Finger Lakes, for everything.”

Graf is an outfielder but pitched in several games when the Lakers were short-handed. The graphic design major was the winner of an FLCC competition to design wine labels for the viticulture program.

Morgan Hamer

“My experience at FLCC has been truly wonderful. At first, I wasn’t going to play sports here, but then I signed up for a journey that I didn’t expect! I made so many friends and memories that I will never be able to forget. The coaches here are truly amazing, and I couldn’t ask for anyone better.

“I’m truly heartbroken that I won’t be able to play for them anymore. They have taught me so many things beyond the sport itself, and I’m sure I’ll make an appearance after this semester. I can’t pick out a favorite memory because I have way too many to just pick one.

“To the other sophomores who also had their spring season taken away from them, I know it’s heartbreaking after working so hard to get where we were. I wish you all good luck in the future. I hope you all cherished the time you had here, it’s too bad it ended faster than we thought. #LakerGang”

Hamer was a starter at first base for the Lakers and was called “a defensive animal” by coach Hoover. She plans to transfer to SUNY Cortland and play soccer and softball.

Melanie Gleason

“At first, I applied to FLCC as a ‘plan B’ for the other colleges I applied to. After meeting faculty and students at FLCC, even though I had received an acceptance everywhere I applied, I decided to choose FLCC as my No. 1.

“The brand-new turf was absolutely beautiful and Coach Jerry was a riot. You could tell that every day, in season or not, he cared about what his players were going through, how they were doing in school, and he constantly had time for extra practice. I made an amazing group of friends my freshman year, and the laughter made me forget about every loss we had.

“College is where you can really make friends that last a lifetime. This year, I was incredibly excited to begin the season, because each player was working so hard in practices, extra sessions, and in school. We had a blast doing it. You could just tell that this season was going to shock the schools we had played in the past.

“Even though I never got the chance to wear my new No. 00 jersey on the field in my final year at FLCC, I know someone else will get the chance to in the future. I hope they play with heart every single game, because you never know when it could be your last game for Jerry, the girls, or FLCC. #LakersOnThree”

Gleason is an infielder from Penn Yan. Last season, she hit two-home runs in a game on the one-year anniversary of the day she did the same thing in high school. She plans to attend SUNY Fredonia next year and continue to play softball.