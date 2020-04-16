Many teams in Section V have been pushing for the addition and it may come to fruition at a vote on May 27

A drive by high school football coaches around the state to add a game to regular-season team schedules looks as if it can finally make it to the goal line after years of discussion.

There is a chance 11-man teams, including the 60 in Section V, can play at least eight games this fall, if they want.

Whether there will be a season in 2020 because of the grip of coronavirus is presently out of everyone's hands. But approval for the schedule bump is in the hands of the New York State Public High School Association Executive Committee, which is scheduled to vote during a meeting on May 27.

There is a confidence that most, but maybe not all, area teams will play an eighth game - if the high school football state committee can get together.

"I’m very optimistic," Section V football coordinator Scott Barker said. "Our state (football) committee has done a lot of work the last two or three years (including sending information to other sections).

"Based on the feedback, I’m optimistic. The state football committee is very optimistic that this is going to move forward."

Section III has released a season schedule that has teams with nine regular-season games. Section V Football released seven-game team schedules for the fall 2020 on Monday since the eighth-game option still needs to be approved by the NYSPHSAA.

What an eight-game schedule means

• Schools and teams would be cleared to set up a game in addition to their seven scheduled opponents for 2020. There is no requirement to play this eighth game.

• Section V plans to add this "new" game during what was a weekend of scrimmages a week before the season-openers.

• Teams can advance to sectionals whether they play seven or eight regular-season games.

There are coaches in Section V who shake their heads when they look at the larger high school regular season schedules in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other states. Some of the local coaches have been part of a push to add games, or part of a discussion to do so, for at least four years.

"I think it's fantastic. We don’t play enough games," Aquinas coach Derek Annechino said. "Ideally, we would play nine or 10 games and then have playoffs.

"We would be like other states that teams get 15 or 16 games (including playoffs). That scrimmage is absolutely useless. You're not doing anything you would want to put on film (for opponents to see), you are playing a vanilla defense."

Preserving rivalry games

Barker said a large majority of coaches and athletic directors (112 of 115) who filled out a survey connected to the 70 teams in the section were open to an option for an eighth game.

"Why not?' Hilton coach Rich Lipani said. "You work at it all year long, and then you play seven games? Your eighth game is a playoff, and if you lose that your season is over.

"For the amount of time, it’s not really great. Baseball plays 20. Basketball plays 20. The more games, the better."

A yes from the NYSPHSAA opens a hole that some teams in Section V plan to fill with a type of rivalry week, or in today's language, "traditional game."

If schools and teams are allowed to set up an eighth game this season, there is a chance popular series like Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen versus LeRoy can continue uninterrupted. The matchup between Brockport, a team in Class A and Class AA Hilton for the Apple Cup would still be an option. Victor and Canandaigua, which are in different classifications, can also meet.

"We've been fighting for more games," Victor coach Geoff Mandile said. "It’s taken a long time, but we’re excited.”

Section V Football plans to step back and allow schools and teams to pick their opponents for their season-openers, while the other seven games are locked in to Federation-style matchups. The idea of Federation schedules is to have a lineup of games for teams in the same classification, which is based on the size of schools.

But while LeRoy remains in Class C, Caledonia-Mumford is in Class D for the upcoming season. The go-ahead from the NYSPHSAA to add an eighth-game means LeRoy and Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen can figure out how to play each other in 2020 if both want to.

"We’re up for it," Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen coach Bill Donegan said. "The community loves that game. Both communities come to watch that game.

Teams linked to LeRoy and Caledonia-Mumford have played games against each other, with some interruptions, for more than 100 years.

"We want to keep that tradition going," Donegan said. "A lot of people think that is the purpose (of adding a game), to continue your traditional rivalries.

"Nothing has been formalized or anything, but that’s what we want to do."

If teams in Section V fail to find an eighth opponent, there is the option of Section V Football to find an opponent in the section, Section III or Section VI (Buffalo regions), according to Barker.

Why some may not play

As popular as it seems to go from a seven- to an eight-game regular-season schedule, there is a reason this is being presented to the NYSPHSAA as an option for teams.

Safety is at the core of this concern.

"There is no other sport which has seven contests, but it is one of the sports that is physical, where your body needs to adjust. There is a lot of preparation," Avon coach and athletic director Andy Englert said.

There are schools and teams with roster numbers near the NYSPHSAA minimum of 16 at the start of the season. Some of these teams at small and large schools watch injuries, players who quit and suspensions shrink their rosters down to or even under the minimum in the current seven-game schedules.

"I’m not sure 100 percent of the teams would play that 'X' block game," Barker said.

Coaches can decide the players on their team need an additional week of practice or try to avoid attrition, and play a seven-game regular-season schedule. The use of power-seeding to shape the eight-team sectional tournaments in Section V allows a squad that has played seven games to advance to the playoffs, Barker said.

The playing field: Technicalities

State rules allow a high school team to play 10 games a season inside a section. The sectional tournament finalists in each class would then be allowed by the NYSPHSAA to play the 11th game. The sectional champions in each class then go into the three-round state tournament.

Local high school teams had eight-game regular season schedules for decades, when the state's maximum was lowered. When the state's cap on games increased, it helped clear the way to set up sectionals.

"We realized that we would have to cut back (on regular-season games) to have playoff games," former state and Section V Football chairman Dick Cerone said.

The first area sectionals were in 1977, and most of the early editions were two rounds and included four teams. A cry for more sectional playoff teams grew louder than requests for the addition of regular-season games, so Section V tournament field expanded to eight teams.

"You can play eight or nine (regular-season) games, you just can’t have three rounds of playoffs," Barker said about sectionals and states.