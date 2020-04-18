Since memories are all we have for sports right now, here are some moments with the Bombers that stand out for me.

We’re going on a full month now with no live sports, from the professional level to high school.

All we have are memories for the time being, so let’s take a stroll. We have nine school districts in our coverage area, so what are my top sports memories from those districts? This week, we start with Bloomfield.

My introduction to Bloomfield sports came in the fall of 1991, my first year in journalism at The Daily Messenger.

So I was fortunate to catch the very end of the coaching career of Gordy Joseph, who retired in 1992 after winning 434 games and three Section V titles with the boys basketball team.

But I became very familiar with the girls soccer teams of that era, coached by Pat Nolan. In 1993, the Bombers won a Section V title with a team that was really fun to watch. Rachelle Headlee, Megan Hudson, Kim Clower, Shannon Lipnickey, Julie Eskildsen and Mieke Damaske are just some of the names who made that team go.

The Bombers also won Section V titles in girls basketball in 1993, 1994 and 1995, quite a run for coach Phil White. But it would get even better.

The Bombers won consecutive Class C state championships in 1999 and 2000. And you want to talk about fun? Point guard Heathar Shepard was the heart of that team, a fearless and unforgiving competitor at the point.

In 2014, the boys basketball team rolled to its first Section V title since 1978 and finished with a 19-2 record.

Speaking of 1978, if there is one season I wish I were around to cover, it’s that one. Because the Bloomfield boys, from what I’ve read and have been told, had quite the team and quite the season that ended with unimaginable heartache.

The Bombers were a dominant force and carried a 22-2 record into the Class B state final. Playing at the War Memorial in Rochester, Schuylerville of Section II needed three overtimes and a winning basket at the buzzer to defeat the Bombers, 70-68.

It wasn’t until 2015 that I got back to the reporting side of things at the newspaper and it was just in time to see the beautiful new stadium open in 2016. It was a marked improvement from the old facility, which had seen better days.

Understand that while I never played a game on those old fields at Bloomfield, I spent plenty of time at the old field. I lived in Bloomfield for 13 years, near the school. So when school was on summer break, I often made the trek to the old field (remember when that open field between the school’s upper fields and Routes 5 & 20 was filled with trees and a trail that cut through the patch?). There was a small field house on the side of the cinder track that was perfect for wall ball with my lacrosse stick. Hours upon hours of fun.

Some of the more recent great moments in Bloomfield sports history for me includes Patrick Geitner dropping 50 points in a 2017 overtime win over Honeoye, Chris Wollschleger bowling a 300 game in 2018, a moment made even more special with his grandfather there with him, and in the spring of 2018, Trevor Robinson striking out 17 Dundee batters in pitching the first perfect baseball game in Bloomfield history and the first in Section V since 1957.

This past year, the girls volleyball team won a Section V Class D1 title with super fan Jeff Daley loving every volley and several Bombers played varsity football for the first time as part of a merger with Marcus Whitman. And, of course, we had Alex Kenyon winning a second straight state diving championship.

Certainly, these aren’t all the great sports moments for Bloomfield. But they’re the ones that stand out for me. And hopefully not long from now, we’ll soon have more sports played to make new memories.

Next week: Canandaigua Academy.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger.