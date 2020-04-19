Early litters are popping up for woodchuck and coyotes, so what's going on?

According to my observations, the past few weeks has been a strange one for wildlife.

It all started a few Mondays when I witnessed an attempted gang “grope” of sorts. A lone hen turkey was calmly feeding under a nearby bird feeder when she became surrounded by a flock of seven jakes (young male turkeys with short beards). I could clearly see that she was getting nervous at her predicament.

One of the jakes broke into his full display mode, complete with a loud gobble. On that signal all of the other jakes did the same thing. That hen was in serious trouble.

But she managed to work her way out of the group and to a position of relative safety in short order, mainly because all of those jakes seemed to be more interested in strutting their stuff for their fellow flock members. For 35 minutes they strutted around, group-gobbling every 30 seconds or so and generally just raising a little cane.

Well, this crime against nature fizzled as everyone involved eventually wandered off. The hen returned to the bird feeder and finished gleaning the ground of what the chickadees had knocked off the high shelf.

But she was apparently still hungry, because she then flew up onto the shelf and nearly “gleaned” it bare as well. Can you picture a 12 pound turkey perched on a feeding platform, pecking away? It was quite a sight.

Strange incident No. 2 occurred a couple of days later when I was heading for town. There was a woodchuck dead in the road, a victim of some other vehicle. And when I saw it, my foot hit the brakes hard.

Now, a dead woodchuck in the road would not normally raise many eyebrows. But this one was quite different. After careful examination I determined that it was exactly what my first glance told me it was but couldn’t possibly be. (Are you confused yet?)

It was a baby woodchuck. It could not have been more than five to nine weeks old. Now, do the math. April 7 less five to nine weeks equals around the middle to end of February! Woodchuck females are not supposed to have litters in February! Not even litters of one kit!

So, how on earth did this happen? Oh, well, just another mystery of nature, I guess.

To add to this particular mystery, I was sitting on my front porch this past Tuesday when some movement in the brush line down below my horse paddock area caught my attention. In a few seconds I was able to make out a baby woodchuck slowly walking toward my barn.

It looked to me to be about 10 to 12 weeks old. I did the math, and that little critter was probably born around the end of January to the first week in February. I’m not totally sure, but something really strange is going on around here.

Advance to this past Wednesday night, 10:05 p.m. I was emptying some ashes when I heard it. A family of coyotes cut loose with their yelps under the nearly full moon.

I clearly heard the two adults and an unknown number of squealing youngsters, all less than a hundred yards away. This is March 19, folks.

Coyote litters are supposed to come in early April or May, not March when those youngsters were probably born. Those young coyotes could have been born in February for them to be squealing with their parents now.

What is going on here? Has something turned nature on her head?

The only answer I can arrive at that makes any sense is that some critters have become so accustomed to our milder, shorter winters of the recent past that they have changed their habits to breed earlier. This latest winter, which was normal to hard by nearly everyone’s standards, may have been the beginning of a new way for nature to act and react.

I doubt any scientist could give a better answer without more information to deal with. Maybe there is no better answer.

We had a relatively hard winter, suddenly followed by a sputtering warm-cold-warm spring. Personally I still vote for spring. And I am grateful that I got to observe so much that is interesting in nature.

* * *

The peregrine bird-cam at the Kodak Headquarters is on line. Both adult birds are back, and it appears there has been quite a bit of nesting activity.

This is a great time to begin watching, because every aspect of the domestic activity of these magnificent birds can be documented by anyone with an interest in birds of prey. All you have to do is Google Kodak peregrine camera.

This is bird watching of the very best kind. Peregrines are an endangered species. Being able to watch the birds on their “nest,” which some people may be surprised to discover is nothing more than a bed of gravel.

And when the youngsters are hatched out, you can literally watch them as they grow.

And do not overlook the opportunity to watch video cameras set up on all sorts of other birds and animals. Bald eagles are a perennial favorite, but you can find video cameras focused on a lot of other bird species.

I enjoy spying on barn owls and eastern phoebes, but I have spent many hours watching more than two dozen other bird species such as ospreys and various hawks.

* * *

I have a growing list of dumb outdoor crooks to share with you. Some will make you laugh at the stupidity displayed. Others will make you boiling mad at the stupidity displayed. I will begin sharing some of those incidents in the near future.

Like the three lads who went trout spearing earlier this year. They were having a really good time, and had even managed to spear a single rainbow trout.

They were hard at play when they discovered they were not alone. It seems that two game wardens had joined their party, only remaining in the background and making notes on their activities.

Well, game wardens have a sense of humor too. And one of them happened to have a firecracker with him. It was a M-100, which I am told is a very loud noise-maker. And at some point after the officers had obtained sufficient evidence on the trio of yahoos, he lit the fuse and tossed it just behind the lads.

Well, it went off with a very loud bang. And, for some reason known only to those young lads, they all jumped into the very cold water. They were quickly up to their chests when both officers turned on their powerful lights and asked each to come ashore and get busted.

The judge was amused when they stood before her and she heard the facts of the case. And she took pity on these urchins and only imposed a fine of $50 plus court costs and restitution of that poor rainbow.

And personally, I suspect these guys learned a sufficient lesson from their experience.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist.