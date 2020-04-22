The playful animal is plentiful in North America and loves to have fun, but it doesn't like to be seen

The river otter is, without any doubt, the most playful animal in North America. Virtually everything they do, from "sliding" down a convenient snow or mud covered bank to swimming after a tasty fish dinner, is always done with great gusto.

And they appear to be naturally good tempered much of the time.

Lutra canadensis can be found almost anywhere in North America. The only habitat requirements are clean creeks, rivers, lakes or marine coves or estuaries filled with fish and other marine life. The two exceptions are the deserts in the southwestern United States and the most remote regions of northern Canada.

Otters are members of the Mustelidae Family, which also includes weasels, skunks and mink. Their body is long and slender. The legs are short, and end with webbed feet to aid in swimming. They are unusually long lived. Researchers have documented wild otters which have lived over 15 years and captive specimens that survived over 20.

The male otters body is 35 to 55 inches long. Then there's the tail which adds another 12 to 18 inches. His weight is between 12 and 35 pounds. Females are slightly smaller, with bodies between 25 and 40 inches long and weighing between 10 and 25 pounds.

The females give birth in late winter or early spring in a snug underground den. The litters can range from one to four, with two or three being most common. The babies are born hairless and with eyes closed, but within three weeks are inquisitive and ready to explore the world beyond their dens' entrance.

An otter is not a finicky eater. In fact, while it definitely prefers rough fish like chubs, it will eat just about anything from insects to crayfish. Anglers often complain that otters take all the trophy trout in their favorite streams, but studies have shown that trout are only an incidental food source.

What happens when a hungry otter comes across a big snapping turtle? There is a video of an adult otter that, when it met a snapper, simply got around to the turtle’s rear, then deftly flipped it over onto its back and immediately began feeding with apparent great gusto on the insides by way of the plastron (belly shell), which it quickly removed.

When they feel like fun, they usually seek out the company of other otters. Their most notable frolic includes group slides down any convenient and suitable stream or lake bank. But they have also been known to play a lively game of tag or even stage a mock battle.

Nearly any stream will be used by otters, but they are secretive and rarely seen by humans. They usually avoid man at all costs. Many farmers who till and work the soil daily, never see otters that might spend their entire lives on or around that farm.

Almost from the time early man first crossed the land bridge from Asia, the otter has been a prime object of the hunt. Its lush, dark-brown fur is warm and easily made into fur garments. The earliest European settlers quickly recognized the potential riches to be made from commerce in this fur, and trapped the otter mercilessly for over 200 years.

The otter was extirpated over much of its historic range because of this uncontrolled carnage. But modern fur-bearer management, combined with live trapping and transferring of animals to unoccupied yet suitable habitat, has allowed the otter to return to much of its former range.

And while it is still the limited target of modern day trappers in some areas, the overall population is actually expanding almost everywhere it is found.

Memories are sometimes wonderful. I was a young lad of 17 when I saw my first wild otter. I was wading and fishing Conococheak Creek in western Maryland when something brushed by my leg. I looked down and saw this unknown dark creature make a tight U-turn, come back and brush by my leg again.

I was about ready to try walking on water when it surfaced and swam in a long, lazy circle around me. Then it dove and was gone. The memory of that chance encounter is still clear in my mind after more than 40 years.

Since then I have had the pleasure of observing many other otters in the wild. I observed several on a canoe trip through a remote chain of lakes in the Adirondacks, while sitting on a rock along the shores of the St. Lawrence River, even while hiking a remote hillside above the Klamath River in northern California. The otter is one critter that is always welcome in my camp.

The otter is just one of the interesting animals that might be observed on a local stroll through our outdoor world.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist.