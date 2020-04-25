As the 2020 spring season remains on hold, let's check in with some of the moments that stick out for me while covering the Braves

While we’d much rather be creating new sports memories instead of visiting old ones, this is where we’re at today.

Last week, we kicked off with some of my top sports memories as a sportswriter while covering events at Bloomfield. Today, we’re with the Cherry and Gray of Canandaigua Academy.

I wasn’t covering games in 1984, but I was a freshman at CA while watching the football team led by quarterback Billy Scharr. Football at CA already had a strong tradition, but there had been some lean years.

The arrival of coach Mike Foster followed a few years later by Scharr, who won the starting varsity job as a freshman, vaulted the Braves into the realm of Section V elite. It wasn’t just Scharr, of course, as names like Bobby Martino, Rich Evans, Jake Carey, Fred White, Doug Ruggles and Marc Riccio were among the many we heard consistently.

But how about that 1985 team with 8 shutouts and just 25 points allowed in 10 games? Kind of speaks for itself.

Many of those same names, especially Scharr and Martino, were prominent again in the spring for lacrosse.

The football excellence continued through the 1990s with leaders like Tracy Bacon, Scott Greene, Billy Greene, Troy Stark, Mike Henehan and Bryan Sanchez. There were classic matchups with Fairport that drew enormous crowds and few if any of those games disappointed when it came to football drama. If you know Kevin Webb, ask him about his 1992 fumble recovery that sealed a 6-0 win over Fairport.

And if you want to talk about some great CA lacrosse, I had a sideline seat for a couple of CA teams that were stacked with incredible talent in the mid-1990s but somehow never won a Section V title. Billy Greene was a midfielder for those teams and the way he broke down opposing defenses with his dodging quickness at the top of the restraining box was something to behold. There wasn’t a defender in Section V who could run with Greene and if he didn’t create his own shot, he was surrounded by top-level finishers in Marc Heagney, Trevor Harvey, Kyle Kingston, Kevin Quinn and Jeff Schardein.

The 1995 CA baseball team coached by Bill Bowe was a lot of fun to watch as it won a Section V title and the baseball talent from the mid-1990s was impressive. Pitcher Ben Tepedino was the aptly named bulldog on the mound with the heart of a lion. Centerfielder Jeff Bates and his jump on fly balls had to be seen because it couldn’t be explained, left-handed pitcher Eric Rappa had a pick-off move to first that embarrassed a lot of runners and catchers Brad Baglio and Jeff Onze were heady and gritty, exactly what you want from that position.

It was around 1996 that Annemarie Sherlock graciously put up with question after question from me as CA started a girls lacrosse program. The neat thing about girls lacrosse back then is that it wasn’t played on a lined field as we know it today. The crease and other marks in the middle of the field were there, but the field boundaries were “interpreted” rather than clearly defined for those playing first home, center or cover point.

The 1999 football season might be the most memorable for me, though. Working for the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, I ended up with the high school football beat that fall when a colleague that usually covered football was away for an exchange program. So not only did I get to cover football, I got to cover my alma mater win it all with a 13-0 record led by the likes of Jon Davern, Jim Davern and Eric Weber.

It was around this time that the rivalry with Victor started to take shape because the teams were more evenly matched. But when Lyle Corey, a Victor parent, was caught in 1997 gluing shut the locks on the field house doors at Evans Field, it took the rivalry to a new level.

I didn’t get to cover the 2009 boys lacrosse team that won a state championship, but I saw enough as a fan of the game to be duly impressed with the work of Marshall Johnson at midfield. And having the season documented on video by New Balance was icing on the cake.

A couple of years later, Taylor D’Amore and Abbey Friend were among the players who had the girls lacrosse team at the top of the Section V table with some amazing talent to watch.

By this time, the CA girls swimming team was in the middle of an incredible streak of 11 straight Section V titles (2005-2015) with coach Bob Black. With Black, 16 individuals and 9 relay teams qualified for the state championships.

In 2013, Danny LaCrosse scored the winning goal in the third overtime against Victor to give CA its first Section V boys lacrosse title since the 2009 season.

My return to the Messenger in 2015 has provided some fantastic moments over the last 5 years.

In 2018, Alex Burley, Noah Schwartz and Carter McWilliams led CA hockey to its first Section V title since 2007 and later that calendar year, Katie Cobos, consistently among the top cross-country runners in Section V, finally won a Class A individual title. I always enjoyed watching races with Cobos, who is the very definition of heart when it comes to athletics.

Last fall, the CA football team ended a 12-year title drought by beating East for the Section V Class A championship on a frigid night at Hobart College.

And even as we wait for the possibility of a 2020 season, the CA baseball team is back as king of Section V. The Braves came into this year as the four-time defending champ with more than enough talent to contend for a fifth straight.

If there was one reason to really pull for the Braves and a fifth title, it’s senior Seth Vigneri. The catcher has been with the varsity team since eighth grade and to be sure, he wasn’t just “on the team.” Vigneri’s been a steady contributor with impressive power that produced several clutch home runs. Can you imagine winning 5 Section V titles in a team sport?

Are these all the great moments? Of course not. Space is the enemy for endeavors such as these but at the very least, a stroll down one person’s lane of memories can spark conversation about other memories.

By all means, reach out with some of your top CA sports moments so we can chat about it virtually and next week, we’ll be back with my Honeoye memories.

