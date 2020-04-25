A.J. Epenesa gives Buffalo a young edge rusher while Zack Moss adds depth to running back position

The two foremost needs Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott had to address in the NFL Draft Friday night were edge rusher and running back, and they did it in impressive fashion.

After taking Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa at No. 54 overall in the second round, they came back and selected Utah running back Zack Moss in the third round at No. 86 overall.

What’s interesting is that Epenesa had been on a somewhat surprising slide. He was a player many of the draft analysts had projected to go late in the first round or at least early in the second, yet the Bills were able to get the powerful 6-foot-5, 275-pounder at No. 54.

“I mean, I knew my time would come,” Epenesa said of having to sit through Thursday night without getting picked. “I was just waiting for my name to be called and it was a little disappointing, but I’m very excited to be part of this organization. To be able to go to Buffalo, I had a lot of good conversations with their coaching staff and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Of course, this should be music to Sean McDermott’s ears because Epenesa already had a well-established work ethic at Iowa, and now he comes to town – eventually – eager to prove teams were wrong about him.

“I feel like I always play with a chip on my shoulder and with a little extra motivation,” he said. “I was No. 54, so there were 53 people picked in front of me. It’s not the number, but in the end, all I needed was one team to give me the opportunity and I’m very grateful and I’m going to give them everything I’ve got. I want to go out and prove to people that they shouldn’t have doubted me.”

General manager Brandon Beane said the reason Epenesa may have dropped to the Bills was because of his 40 time at the Scouting Combine, which was a less than stellar 5.04 seconds. “You know how much I care about that,'' Beane said. "I’m looking for football players. He’s a damn good football player.”

Heading into 2020, the Bills are in good shape on the edge with veterans Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Trent Murphy, but all of those players will be on the wrong side of 30 by the end of this season.

As for Moss, he is a running back that could contribute right away.

“He’ll combine very nicely with Devin Singletary up there in Buffalo,” said ESPN draft analyst Louis Riddick as soon as the pick was announced. “He carries a big stick with how he finishes off runs.”

That’s exactly the point. With Frank Gore gone, the Bills had to bring in a No. 2 back to share the load with Singletary, something they weren’t going to get from T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones and Christian Wade. Moss should be able to step right in and contribute immediately.

“They want me to come in and make sure I can be the best person and teammate as possible,” Moss said via Zoom conference call Friday night. “Just come in and work very single day, try to make this team better, be the best player I can be.”

Moss grew up in south Florida and is an acquaintance of Singletary, so that should provide him some comfort as he makes the transition to the pros.

“I’ve known Devin for a while, both of us being from Miami, so I’m going to come in and learn as much as I can from him,” said Moss. “Just try to fit into the scheme and win as many games a possible.”

Moss grew up in Hialeah Gardens, Florida and was originally going to stay close to home the way Singletary did at Florida Atlantic. He committed to Miami while turning down offers from Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee. However, he changed his mind because two of his high school teammates accepted offers to Utah.

The 5-foot-9, 223-pounder was a four-year player for the Utes, starting 37 of 45 career games. He finished with 4,067 yards for a phenomenal average of 5.7 yards per carry with 38 touchdowns. He also caught 66 passes for 685 yards and 3 TDs.

Moss is the cousin of former NFL star receiver Santana Moss, though he said he hasn’t tapped into his knowledge of the league just yet.

“He hasn’t told me a great deal, he just let me soak it in all by myself,” said Moss. “But I’ll definitely reach out to him and ask him for some tips so I can have a successful career.”