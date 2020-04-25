The Daily Messenger has been asking area seniors for thoughts on the suspended spring season

This would have been my third year and the final season as a starting pitcher and first baseman for the Honeoye varsity softball team. I never thought that my final season would be spent at home.

Unlike some other schools, I haven’t even gotten a chance to play in my final season. Being the only senior on my team, I was really looking forward to playing alongside my amazing team and getting the chance to have the senior experience playing the sport I love.

Our team had such an amazing season last year and this year I was prepared for us to go even farther and do even better. I was so excited to be able to be part of a team that I know has so much potential and skill.

I knew that the pandemic was going to affect my season and school but I did not know how bad this was going to get. When the school first closed, I didn’t think much about it, I just thought we’ll just be out for a few weeks and when we get back everything will go back to normal.

The two weeks turned into three, then four. This is when I started to think that my season was over. I started to think about how I’m not going to be able to play my last first game, last game, or have a senior night.

But the thing I started to think about the most is that I might not be able to play with my team. I’m not going to be able to experience a season with them and since Day 1 I saw how well my team bonded.

I knew that we were going to be such a bonded team that was going to go far. I’m still hoping that I can have some sort of season, not just for me to experience the last one but to be able to play with such an amazing team. These girls are the most talented softball players that care about the game as much as I do.

Even if I don’t get to experience a season with them I know that next year they will have an amazing season and go far.

Even though I may not get a season with my high school team, softball isn’t over for me. I had the honor of signing with the Monroe Community College softball team to play as a Tribune this fall. I will attend MCC and major in Physical Education and Exercise Science.

I hope that by the time I go to college this global pandemic will be under control or maybe even gone. This pandemic has been hard on so many people and I try to look at this in a positive way.

Even though this virus is causing so much panic, it has forced the world to have to come together. It’s weird that in the world today, the only times we come together is when something tragic is happening. If only we could come together and help each other when there isn’t a global tragedy.

But even though the world doesn’t always see eye to eye, I do like knowing that during hard times we are able to put our differences aside and be there for each other.