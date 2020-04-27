Monday's announcement that no state tournaments will be played isn't surprising, but it opens the door for the possibility of some type of regular season

If there are high school sports this spring in the greater Rochester region, the shortened season will end in Section V.

Section V is a member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which announced Monday morning that all of its state championship events this spring from June 4-13 are canceled.

“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA’s president said in a statement issued Monday morning. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancellation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”

The announcement is a mix of good and bad news for local high school lacrosse, baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and boys golf teams. Girls golf teams in Section V play through most of their season during the fall, but lose the 2020 state championships, June 6 and 7 at Deerfield Country Club in Brockport.

State titles are no longer a prize, but there is more room to schedule a larger amount of games, meets and matches in Section V — if local high sports are allowed to get up and running. No sports will take place if school campuses remain closed.

"We are waiting as long as possible before canceling our regular season," Section V executive director Kathy Hoyt said.

Spring high school sports have been on hold since schools were closed in March. Hoyt said that "close to 100,000 athletes" compete among the 130 schools in Section V.

But while the state championships will not be contested this year, the hope remains for at least some sort of regular season. Whether that includes tournaments for Section V championships remains to be seen, but Canandaigua Academy baseball coach Dale Werth said his team will be ready for anything.

“We had a strong group of seniors coming back and we think we were one of the teams with a chance to win (Section V) again,” said Werth, whose Braves have won four straight Section V championships. “We’ve also played in the state tournament the last couple of years and it was an awesome experience. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. But I do understand the reasoning behind the decision … Make the decision that’s best for the kids.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said New York schools will remain closed through May 15. NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said it was difficult to trim the spring state championships from the sports calendar, and there was sympathy for "students, coaches and school communities, especially the graduating seniors" who lose in this situation.

"There is a lot of hope but you have to be realistic," Zayas said.

Zayas shared that high school spring sports are canceled in 38 states. The two NYSPHSAA sections on Long Island announced last week that each voted to shut down their sports this season.

"We could have had state tournaments without all 11 sections," Zayas said. "It woudn't have been a true state championship, and I’m wasn’t in favor of that, but that (decision by Section VIII and XI) by no means forced our hands."

A window of time that continued to shrink and the availability of stadiums and fields to host state tournaments and championships were larger factors, Zayas said.

Section V coordinators now have slightly more clarity as they think about possible scenarios, if there is permission to resume school and high school sports. Zayas said there is normally a 15-week window for sections to complete the spring season, but could imagine approval for extensions.

"You are talking about a very short season for kids, but our belief is that two or three games is better than none at all,” he said. "When it comes to Section V tournaments, we’ll make a decision on that once we know if we are going back and when are we going back.”

Section V has asked for input from each league among the spring sports in the area about how each group would like to put together a shortened season.

NYSPHSAA's announcement almost seemed inevitable, but there is still a sting for individual athletes and teams who have thrived at the state-level in recent years.

"At this point, our kids are looking forward to the opportunity to compete," Victor boys lacrosse coach Jim Andre said. "There is great (boys lacrosse) competition within Section V. If we can compete against Section V teams, that excites us.

"We are also hoping for an opportunity to compete for a Section V title. Honestly, our guys want the opportunity to compete. In these challenging times, our kids sense of normalcy comes when they are competing."

Werth is thinking along the same lines.

“I would take anything we can get,” he said. “This group has put in so much work. I’ve known them all since they were 6 years old in t-ball and I coached them all though the years. I was really looking forward to seeing them play their senior year.”

