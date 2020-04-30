The Daily Messenger has been asking area seniors to reflect on the paused spring season and today, it's Sydney and Addison Carr

It is obvious that this is an unexpected and uneasy time for everyone all around the world, a time filled with sadness and losses of all different kinds.

For seniors across the country, this was the year we have been looking forward to, I know for me that is true. Since the end of junior year I have been looking forward to Senior Night, prom, sectionals and of course graduation.

Most importantly, I have been looking forward to this lacrosse season. A chance to play one last time with my best friends in our red and white uniforms and go for our fourth consecutive Section V title, regional championship and to the New York State semifinals for girls lacrosse.

But this final chance for me and my fellow seniors has been shot down right before our eyes.

My twin sister Addison and I have been lucky enough to be a part of the Pal-Mac girls lacrosse program for 6 years. This program is truly like no other, the coaching staff is unbelievable, the atmosphere is welcoming and supportive, and the girls I got to play with are some of my best friends that I will have for a lifetime.

Most importantly though, having my sister Addison by my side every step of the way made me fall in love with the sport even more.

One of the major heartbreaks I have during this time is knowing I more than likely will never play on the same field as my sister again. We have done everything together and it’s hard to take in that the last soccer game we played in the fall was our last time playing a sport together in a Pal-Mac uniform.

This was supposed to be a year of many lasts and now we don’t have the opportunity to experience them together.

Pal-Mac lacrosse has been so good to me. I’m going miss my teammates and my coaches more than ever. I wish I could be playing and practicing with them right now, they never fail to make me laugh and smile when I need it the most.

I don’t know what I would do without the “lacrosse family” I am now a part of forever, I am so grateful for them and love them all.

I hope more than anything that somehow, I am able to play one last time with my teammates and have the chance to lay it all out on the field for Pal-Mac one last time.

Sydney Carr will major in biology and play lacrosse next year at Keuka College. Addison will attend Monroe CC to major in criminal justice and play soccer.