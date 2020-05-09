The coronavirus pandemic robbed us of the 2020 spring season, so we're taking a stroll down memory lane from the events I've covered and today we're in Honeoye

The stroll down the memory lane of sports I’ve covered over the years had us in Bloomfield three weeks ago and Canandaigua after that.

Today, we’re in the hills of Honeoye. It’s a smaller school so the sporting options are limited for the students here but there is no doubting the quality of athletic achievements here.

For me, it all started in 1991, which means I just missed the senior basketball season of Ralph Angelo. That’s a bummer because if numbers tell a story, then I missed quite the narrative. Still, there was plenty of talk after Angelo’s career to know how special it was my arrival at The Daily Messenger came during Honeoye’s run of three straight Section V titles.

Really, though, it wasn’t so much the 1992 championship I remember as much as it was the basketball fever at Honeoye. Good luck finding a seat at home games.

After Angelo, it was Rich Harris’ turn to continue an impressive era of shooters that included current Honeoye coach Robb Delisanti and then Scott Harris before he went on to win an NCAA championship as a golfer at St. John Fisher College.

The prevailing boys basketball thought for me, though, is this: Why did Bil Saxby, a six-time Section V Coach of the Year, take his leave with 299 career wins? The banner in the gym would look so much better with that magical 300 on it, don’t you think?

Of course, there is more to Honeoye than basketball. Soccer is king in the fall and while I came in way too late to see either the 1984 or 1989 boys soccer championship teams, I’ve seen plenty of Bulldogs teams as strong contenders.

Same for girls soccer at Honeoye, which like any team at a small school has had its ups and downs because it’s at the mercy of enrollment. So while the Bulldogs have not won a Section V girls soccer during my time, there have been way more ups than downs with teams that more often than not are in the mix.

Girls basketball in the 1990s was a different story, though. Under the guidance of Mark Storm, the Bulldogs were Section V champions in 1987, 1998 and 2006. That’s impressive, yes, but the Bulldogs were on the brink of so much more after playing in nine Section V championship games under Storm, who guided his teams to 405 career wins.

The tradition is strong with names like Katrina Davenport, Dorian Sterling, who cleared 1,000 points and rebounds for her career, and Andi Kaufman among many others.

I missed a good chunk of Honeoye sports history from the late 1990s until about five years ago, but if there is one baseball player I wish I could have seen play, it’s Marcus Way. He set Section V records for walks, hits, triples, RBI and runs scored in a season and led Honeoye to the 2008 Section V title before heading off to play at Harvard, where he stole home plate in a game as a senior.

My return to Canandaigua coincided with some splendid fall sports success for Honeoye. The boys and girls soccer teams were contenders as usual, but watching cross country runners like Mikayla Gullace, Jesse Hallett and Zack Erickson was a real treat and helped educate me on how tough these runners are.

Gullace qualified for three state championship meets and won the Section V Class D individual title as a senior in 2017 and the Honeoye girls have been in the, ahem, running for championships nearly every year with coaches Karen Emmerling and Bob Stewart.

The girls volleyball team won its third straight Section V championship in 2016 and while I missed the career of Kelsey Cornish with the Bulldogs, there’s no question she helped pave the way for Lydia Barnard, who I’m convinced could outleap anyone in Section V. It’s not often you see a high school athlete dictate the pace of a game or match, but Barnard did.

The 2016 title was especially special because it came for a team that started the season at 2-10 before finding itself and pulling together for a special run. It’s a lesson those girls will take with them forever.

In 2018, the boys basketball team advanced to the Section V Class D1 championship, but lost to Clyde-Savannah after losing top scorer Jon Marble to an injury in the first quarter. All season long, the backcourt of Marble and Max Yale was exciting to watch because that duo could handle anything, whether it was breaking the press, starting transition, outside shooting or defense.

A thought I had recently, if there were such a thing as fantasy high school basketball: How good would a Honeoye team be with the Marble and Yale backcourt, the inside game of Tyler Rudolph and Dom Trippi and Jake Davis as forwards?

Last spring, I saw Jacob Thomas pitch a no-hitter against Naples, I saw Tyler Rudolph’s game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning of a playoff game and then I saw the Bulldogs defeat Arkport/Canaseraga to win the Class D1 championship. It was a sweet win for Honeoye, which lost in D1 final the season before.

And the most recent fantastic sports moment for me at Honeoye is this past basketball season. The girls program had to shut down because of a lack of numbers, so juniors Gabby Trippi and April Washburn geared up and went out for the boys team. I like the courage it took to do that, but I also like how the boys on the team welcomed the girls with genuine enthusiasm.

Honeoye may be small, but the heart is huge and the passion for its sports teams is a big part of that. There’s something neat about driving Main Street and seeing the old-school sign on the sidewalk announcing a soccer game being played that night.

Not much would be sweeter than seeing that sign again this autumn.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger.