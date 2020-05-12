The Daily Messenger has been asking area seniors to reflect on losing their spring season to the coronavirus pandemic

This year would have been my second year as the center fielder on Canandaigua’s varsity softball team. I was extremely excited for this season for many reasons.

This year, I was going to get a chance to play my first varsity game. Last year, even though I was on the team, I did not step foot on the field. I broke my ankle last February at a hockey tournament.

I was devastated when I learned it was going to keep me from playing my junior year. I spent months working to heal my ankle so I would be fully recovered for my senior season. I never thought that I would lose my senior year, too.

This year we have seven seniors on the team. The seven of us have been playing together for years, so we were all looking forward to this season.

When the virus first became a threat to our season we thought we were just going to be gone for a few weeks. We never thought it would be the whole season.

Our last practice together as a team was a memorable one. Coach Owdienko made it a team bonding practice.

The biggest part of the practice was the scavenger hunt she set up around the middle school and surrounding areas. It was one of a kind and I'm glad we spent it team bonding. It gave us a few last laughs as a team.

I (along with the other seniors) would give anything to play one last time. I am so thankful for this program. I know I would not be the player I am today without it.

I may have lost my junior and senior year but I'm so lucky that I will be continuing my softball career at Monroe Community College. I can not wait to play as a Tribune in the fall.

I will be majoring in Theatre on the technical track at MCC. I am looking forward to college in the hope that things will be somewhat back to normal and next year's seniors can enjoy their last year in full.