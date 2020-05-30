When it comes to covering games at Midlakes, names that stand out for me include Dave Whitcomb, Lyle Dixon, Aubrianna Lantrip, Jeff and Jordan Maher, Jason Facer and Alaina Forbes

The really neat thing about this series of sports memories for the schools I’ve covered is that each school tends to have the sport its known for.

So when I say it’s time for Midlakes this week, it’s time to shift into volleyball mode. That’s not all Midlakes is known for, of course, but a program that wins 11 Section V championships — and loses in seven other finals — tells you all you need to know about how Midlakes gets its volleyball rep.

It started well before I arrived at The Daily Messenger in 1991 and getting to know the late Ken Overslaugh as coach is something I’ll never forget. At that point, the Screaming Eagles were the definitive team to beat because at one point, no one could. The team went seven straight seasons without a loss in the Finger Lakes League and when Overslaugh retired in 1996 and Kyle Salisbury took over, the winning continued. The list of names could fill the rest of this column, but the ones that come to mind right away include Jason Facer, E.J. Spicer-Wells, Kam Record and Gavin Record, Jake Kemp, Josh DeBoover and Dan Mowery.

Football in the 1990s enjoyed consistent success with Dave Whitcomb as the head coach, then Lyle Dixon. Whitcomb won a pair of Section V titles with the Screaming Eagles and Dixon had the Screaming Eagles in contention more often than not.

If you’ve followed the program lately, though, wins have been tough to come by. Midlakes is just 1-24 since the start of the 2017 season and has lost 21 straight, but the return of Whitcomb as coach for next season certainly has stoked the fires of optimism.

I missed a huge chunk of Midlakes sports from the mid-1990s until my return to The Messenger in 2015, but the last five years have provided some thrilling moments.

Foremost in my mind is jumper Aubrianna Lantrip. In 2016, I was fairly new to the world of indoor track and if you’ve been to a meet, you know what I mean when I refer to it as a circus.

But at the Section V Class C championships at RIT that year, I’ll never forget hearing the tone of the buzz at the meet change. And when I looked over at the high jump pit, a crowd had gathered for the sole purpose of watching Lantrip jump.

She didn’t disappoint, clearing 5-feet, 3-inches to win the Class C title. She added a state title before her career was finished and went on to compete for the University of Iowa.

The success of the wrestling program with coach Steve Howcroft surely is impressive. I just missed Sean Peacock’s state title, but I did get to see some great wrestling from the likes of Brandon Macdonnell, Wyatt Smith, Hammond Raes, Robert Middlebrook and Will Raes.

And while I didn’t get to see any wrestling at Midlakes this past season, the setting for meets the last time I went got me all pumped up when all the lights — except for one directly over the mat — in the gymnasium were turned off. A unique setting, for sure.

In 2018 and 2019, I made trips to Troy for the girls basketball team, led by guard Alaina Forbes. I first saw her play as a freshman and sometimes, you can just tell when a special athlete is on the floor. Forbes was one of those athletes.

She shot the lights out but was a pest on defense and even though she didn’t win a state title with the Screaming Eagles, she had the heart of a champion. With Macy Kisner and Cara Walker playing down low, the combination made the Screaming Eagles a tough out and the closest they got to a title was losing in the Class B state final in 2019. That was a real heartbreaker to witness but even in defeat, the Midlakes girls handled themselves with class and dignity.

This past school year, one of my favorite highlights involved a coach. Seeing Jon Davern step in as coach of the boys basketball team, simply put, made me happy. I got to know Davern back in 1999 when he helped Canandaigua win a state football championship, so that’s when I learned that his heart and desire to win is as big as it comes.

So it was truly fantastic to see him get his chance as a head coach and here’s to plenty of wins to come at Midlakes for Davern.

Of all my Midlakes sports memories, though, the No. 1 moment came on May 26, 2018. That’s the day the Screaming Eagles won their first Section V baseball championship since 1984, rolling past Finger Lakes East rival Newark for the block.

The game was played at Evans Field in Canandaigua, a diamond I’ve been watching games at for more than 30 years. And in all that time, I have never seen a crowd as big at Evans than I did that day.

There was no official fan count, but quite literally, there was no standing room along the entire backstop fence. Fans easily were at last 2 to 3 deep, and that was in the thin parts. It was a truly impressive display of fan support and to see coach Jeff Maher win the title with his son Jordan Maher on the team made it even more special.

To be sure, that Midlakes team was loaded. Pitcher Ezra Maslyn struck out 10 in allowing just 2 runs and Mike Deckert, Devin Hicks, Connor Young, Harry Day, Devin Kelly and Derrick Hones were solid contributors in that game and all season long.

The bonus was seeing Midlakes win it while sporting some of the best baseball uniforms I’ve seen in Section V, the horizontal stripes across the chest like the 1970s Houston Astros.

The really neat thing about my sports memories for Midlakes is that they’ve been varied. Plenty of different sports over the years have enjoyed levels of success and the growth of the program under then-AD Lyle Dixon was tremendous, something I know current AD John Lombardi is working hard to continue.

But it’s the commitment from top to bottom, and in the middle, that will bring us plenty more great sports memories from Midlakes in the years to come.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez