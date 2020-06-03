Coach Sean McDermott said he is disappointed the team won't be at St. John Fisher this summer, but also said he understands why

No one is more disappointed than Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott by the fact that the NFL has mandated all teams remain at their home facilities to conduct training camp this summer.

Not making the trip to St. John Fisher College – the first time in 20 years that the Bills will not take up residence in Pittsford – is a result of the league’s attempt to make the training situation as safe as possible for players and coaches.

McDermott understands it, but that doesn’t mean he has to like it.

“This is a situation where we have to do it in terms of taking best measures to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” McDermott said via a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “I support it, and I respect that the NFL has a vision and has the foresight to get out in front of things so we can plan accordingly.”

McDermott tried to quell a narrative that has been out there for a couple years that he would rather train at the world-class facilities that are available at One Bills Drive year-round rather than go offsite.

One reason why that has floated is because the number of practices at Fisher has dwindled little by little since McDermott and Beane came aboard in 2017. Last year the Bills were in Pittsford barely two weeks, though part of the reason was that they went down to South Carolina to practice with the Panthers.

“I’ve spoken about this before,” he said. “I know there were a lot of questions about whether Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane were proponents of going away to training camp. I think there was some mixed messaging early, and I don’t know how that happened, but I’ve always been a proponent of going away.”

McDermott is a big believer in building culture and he said the time the team spends together at Fisher is a vital component of that because it allows the players to get to know each other quicker and perhaps in a deeper way, and it enables him to immediately set a tone for the season.

“We’re one of (10) teams that still do go away, and I just believe in that for a lot of reasons,” he said. “One of which is I think it builds fellowship and camaraderie and shared experience and anytime you can share an experience, I think that bodes well for building community and chemistry which are so important to building a good team.”

Now, what happens when the current contract with St. John Fisher expires in the summer of 2022 remains to be seen. Will the Bills sign another deal, or will they join the majority of NFL teams who conduct their training camps at their home base?

After all, the team built an $18 million state-of-the-art workout facility, and they have ample practice field space to stay at One Bills Drive. The only issue would be figuring out how to allow fans to attend the practices.

Fisher is an ideal spot for the team and for the fans as well with its ample bleacher seating and standing room areas that can accommodate thousands and thousands of people.

One source familiar with preparations for training camp at Fisher said the school had been going through all of its planning and protocols just in case camp were to be held, but there was always the belief that it would be cancelled.

The NFL’s decision on training camps was not surprising. With fans possibly not being allowed to attend games in the fall due to the ongoing pandemic, there was no way fans were going to be allowed to go to training camp practices, even as many states are re-opening.

Also, the league said in the name of health, safety and convenience, it wanted each team to concentrate on preparing just one site for its camp.

It’s a shame that Rochester fans – or any fans, for that matter – won’t get the opportunity to watch this Bills team prepare for the season. During their 20-year history at Fisher, the Bills have made the playoffs only twice, but expectations are soaring for the 2020 season and some media outlets are picking Buffalo to supplant as kingpin in the AFC East.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com