White rolls to his second Big-Block victory of the season while Sobotka makes his debut as a winner at Land of Legends Speedway

Another warm evening in the Finger Lakes region and Central New York invader Larry Wight from Phoenix, Oswego County, remained red hot, scoring his second Pepsi Big-Block Modified win of the young season in blistering fashion at Land Of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua on Saturday night.

North country wheelman Zach Sobotka joined the list of legendary winners at the Ontario County Fairgrounds half-miler with his first career Speed Connection Sportsman triumph while Brandyn Griffin closed out the open-wheel portion of the SuperGen Products 'Saturday Spectacular' with his first victory of the 2020 campaign.

With over 100 cars filling the pits for the five-division showdown, also cracking the winner's circle for the first time this year were Josh Pangrazio (Street Stock) and Casey Wagner (Hobby Stock) in a pair of fast-paced full-fender features.

Contending at Canandaigua until his family-owned Fulton Speedway opens in the coming weeks due to the pandemic, Wight has quickly found a second home for his #99L FX Caprara Honda-Tracey Road Equipment/Bicknell ride on Saturday nights.

“We seemed to have figured something out (here), the car is working well for us,” said Wight, who kicked off the season in February down south by winning three features during the annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia (Fla.) Speedway Park.

“We're able to make changes to (car) and it reacts, seems we've been making it faster and faster so we're heading in the right direction.”

Pole-sitter Gil Tegg Jr. led his first laps of the season the first steering the back-up #22G A&G Food Service-All-Star Pizza/Bicknell entry, yet the high-flying Wight was no match for the 26-car starting field. Wight took the opening green flag in 12th and with just five laps scored improved to seventh. A sudden surge of power around Tim Fuller and Eldon Payne Jr. carried Wight from fourth to second on lap 13 before he darted under Tegg exiting turn four to author the lone lead change on lap 16.

“This car has been phenomenal since day one, think its got four races on it and now two wins,” said Wight. “Hopefully, we can get all the New York State tracks back open and everybody can start having fun.”

Saturday marked the first week that events were handicapped based on early season feature finishes. And what a difference it made in a stacked Sportsman line-up as passing was at a premium with such a talent-laden field. Just qualifying for the 26-car feature field was a feat as 13 drivers were ultimately relegated to the B-Main.

Sobotka was not one of them and the Parish pilot continued to roll as he logged win No. 2 over the weekend.

“We had a pretty good run coming from the back,” said Sobotka, 19, after holding off second-generation driver Zach Payne for the narrow two car-length victory. “Had a pretty good run last night so this one made it two in a row for the weekend.”

After the entire show at nearby Genesee Speedway in Batavia was washed out due to an afternoon downpour, Noah Walker headed east to find the sun shining by race time in Canandaigua. A first-ever trip to LOLR for the 22 year-old from Wheatfield paid dividends as he dominated the 15-lap Sportsman B-Main from start to finish.

Chasing the father/daughter duo of Darryl Ruggles and Alysha Bay across the stripe in the season-opening wing events, third time proved to be the charm for Griffin as the Clifton Springs chauffeur reached the top rung Saturday night to collect his first checkered flag in the 20-lap MEM A-Main.

“Second-place two weeks in a row so its awesome to get back out here,” said Griffin, 22. “Weird without fans but still glad to be back in victory lane.”

The drive to the front was less stressful for Pangrazio as the Oakfield jockey stormed from seventh to first in just three laps en route to his fifth career win in Street Stock competition at Canandaigua.

Enduring a rough start after an early season flip at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, Canandaigua's own Wagner rebounded in fitting fashion Saturday with his first career checkered flag at the fairgrounds.

“Had some bad luck at Outlaw for a couple weeks,” said Wagner, 37. “Decided not to run there last night, just turn our attention here for a little bit until we got the car straightened out … and it worked.”

Pole-winner Justin Eldredge out-dragged front row partner Wagner and pulled away in the first feature event of the night. With five of the 15 laps in the books, talented teen Tyler Burnell, Shawn Lloyd and Jamie Eldredge Jr. toiled in the Top-5.

With summer now underway, Land Of Legends Raceway's final event of the month arrives next weekend with four divisions filling the bill. Double points are on the line in each except for Speed Connection Sportsman, as Canandaigua plays host to the second scheduled Northeast Sportsman Series Central Region race paying $1,000 to the 30-lap winner on June 27.

The mighty Pepsi Modifieds close out the Saturday Spectacular with a 35-lapper boasting a $2,000 winner's share and are joined by a full card of MEM 305s and Street Stocks. Hobby Stockers have the night off.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and race time is 7 p.m. With grandstand attendance once again not permitted due to the social distancing mandates currently in place, LIVE video coverage will be provided for each scheduled race date and can be viewed on Land of Legends TV for $15.