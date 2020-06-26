Lots of questions still need answers before athletic directors can finalize plans for a 2020 season

High school sports in New York State have been at a standstill for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, outside of student-athletes who get together to workout and meetings on-line.

While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo opens different parts of the state at different speeds, high school athletic directors in Section V are preparing to get their teams up and running again.

They will have to pull together a lot of moving parts to make it happen.

"Every indication is that schools are going to open on time," Caledonia-Mumford athletic director Mike Reed said. "What is unknown is, what exactly is that going to look like and what would athletics look like.

"I couldn’t have imagined anything like this, not for any length of time. You had some blips in the past, but nothing as disruptive as this has been."

The playing field is starting to take shape. Regions of the state are headed into Phase 4 of the four-stage reopening set up by the state government. There are suggestions available on how to run high school teams this fall with safety from the coronavirus at the top of checklists.

Athletic directors and other officials also can look at what's happening in other states, where orders against gatherings were relaxed earlier than in New York.

Still, there is a lot for athletic directors to get a hold of. Above all, there is one situation that needs to unfold for high school football, field hockey, soccer, cross country, cheerleading, gymnastics, volleyball, girls tennis, girls swimming/diving and girls golf to play out in Section V.

"If we don’t have a school day we can’t play sports," Reed said.

Through June 24, there is no word from the state's health and education departments or Gov. Cuomo when high schools will re-open.

"You have to plan for starting in the fall," Reed said. "You can't assume we won't open, then say, 'Oh, we are?' and then get caught."

The arrangement of team and league schedules are one thing, but there are quite a few details athletic director and other officials in school districts will need to consider after they receive specific rules, suggestions and information.

Here are thoughts and concerns about the upcoming fall high school sports season of five athletic directors in Section V:

Gather today, better tomorrow

Eric Robinson, athletic director at East, said the sooner student-athletes at his school can safely return to campus the better the scene at the high school in the Rochester City School District will be in September and October.

"We need to try to get our kids together," Robinson said. "You can’t have kids just show up when school starts. I don’t think that would be good for them. We’re lucky enough to have five or six kids who could be Division I college athletes.

"It would be neglectful of me as an athletic director to expect all of our kids to just show up in September. For me, we have to be creative working with parents, coming up with ways to work on the little things they can do right now to help them get better."

If travel remains discouraged or funds are too low to send athletes to skill camps, Robinson said he may put some together. If summer leagues at other schools aren't up and running, an in-house creation may be better than no competition at all, he added.

A small number of East High student-athletes, who Robinson describes as "self-driven," have taken equipment like weights home on loan. But he does have concerns that passing out equipment is indirectly encouraging kids to get together before orders against gatherings are relaxed.

"It’s been a challenge for the kids too, they can't go to local gyms," Robinson said. "Some of our kids don't have the resources to go out and do different camps, they might not have those luxuries.

"We have good facilities, we can do some of those same things, try to create our own experiences."

The state still urges people to wear masks and to continue social distancing. Local officials can make the call on whether to open swimming pools. It's OK to return to playgrounds. Some youth sports have the green light to play ball beginning July 6.

"This is when an athlete who didn't play a spring sport would start an off-season program, the timing is basically the same," Robinson said. "We still have time to do that (put together camps and workouts).

"I'm hoping we can. Maybe we have to do it a little differently. Maybe we can get 40 kids, and have 10 there, 10 here, 10 there and 10 out on the athletic fields, be able to do some things. Kids can still benefit from working out during the summer, getting their game better."

Finding a comfort level

Mike Giruzzi is athletic director at Hilton. Malcolm Lee has the same position at University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men inRochester.

When they look ahead, both have the same description of the upcoming of fall season: fuzzy.

"It’s the unknown," Gurizzi said. "I really feel like we will have high school sports, but it depends on the day.

"Will we be able to have sports for kids in the fall? It sounds like a simple question, but what will that look like? Everything is on the table."

Lee saw a near-empty table at the end of his first year as UPrep's athletic director. The all-boys charter school was set to send its Section V champion basketball team to Buffalo State for the state tournament regionals in March, when sports around the world were shutdown.

Then came the waiting game.

Basketball was among the winter sports that never reached the finish line because the pandemic failed to subside. Spring sports, including track and field, lacrosse, baseball and softball never launched.

"How can you have high school open without sports?" Lee said, as he underlined the popularity of athletics at his school.

Lee would not like to find out. The coronavirus pandemic is still here and seems to be on a surge in states like Florida and Arizona. And then there is a possibility of a second wave in the fall.

"Most importantly, how will it work so everyone can feel comfortable to let their child play," Lee said. "I think besides that, we can find the measures to make it work, like rotating locker rooms.

"Before we even get to that point, whatever they allow us to do, can we get to the comfort level where someone decides my kid is safe to be on this field, be a part of this team?"

Safety first, second and third

Most of the schools in the region are members of Section V, which is a part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. NYSPHSAA leaders follow guidelines from the National Federation of High Schools of State High School Associations. Last month, that organization sent out "Guidance for opening up high school athletics and activities."

The NYSPHSAA formed a COVID-19 Task Force of state officials, school district superintendents, high school principals, athletic directors and others, that met for the first time June 10.

"From the reports provided, it is clear school district facilities cannot be opened for student participation until Phase 4 is entered," NYSPHSAA President and Task Force Chair Paul Harrica said in a statement. "The health and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority."

That could be as soon as Friday for some regions of the state, including the Finger Lakes region which is home to Section V schools.

The wait has seemed very long for some athletic directors.

Penfield athletic director Pete Shambo said this is the time of the year when a variety of sports camps, with 75 to 100 student athletes in different age groups, would start under normal conditions. There usually are four camps in volleyball alone at Penfield, including sessions for boys and girls.

"The word I would use is frustration," Shambo, a member of Section V's executive committee the last six years, said. "It’s the hurry up and wait syndrome, and it’s no one's fault. The governor is trying to do what he needs to do.

"You have conflicting messages out there. Youth sports can start up, but scholastic sports can’t. Kids want to go, coaches want to go, and there is a level of administration (required)."

Athletic directors are exchanging information at the league level. The group in the Monroe County league, which includes Shambo and Giruzzi, have met about once a week since March.

"The biggest thing, as much as we can understand about the guidelines, is to present as an authenticate experience as we can for the student-athletes," Honeoye Falls-Lima athletic director Brian Donohue said. "We don’t want to do anything where it’s unsafe, even if that means we play only a local schedule, we don’t play in state championships.

"I think that’s really important, real competition, a real experience."

That will start with putting together an arrangement or system that keeps "athletes, coaches, staff personnel and spectators as safe as possible," Donohue said. That would include daily testing and monitoring.

"There will be a cost for things like infrared thermometers, things we want to have to monitor our coaches and athletes." Donohue said. "We can disinfect everything we use, and there will be a cost for disinfectants.

"It’s clearly an unfunded mandate. Our district looked at the challenges the schools have had in virtual learning. There has been a cost with that. It's money well spent, because you are talking about safety."

What is going on with neighbors

Reed is the father of two three-sport athletes in the Caledonia-Mumford district. Their games, plus his role in high school sports has led him to meet quite a few people in surrounding communities.

And Reed can confirm that there are not only athletes and coaches who want to go, as Shambo said, but a few parents and spectators, too.

“It’s always the question, 'What do you think?' " Reed said. "A lot of the guidance has come out in the last weeks. The NFHS phases are not be confused with the governor's phases.

"Until then, it's Zoom meetings. Kids will go to the school on their own. That's not really us (organizing), but that confuses people. With other states opening before us, we do have the advantage to kind of see what works and doesn’t work."

One example of the type of detail Reed thinks about is transportation to games. Reed said the Caledonia-Mumford school district does not allow parents to drive their children to games they are competing in. Will districts adjust if there are reservations from families about allowing students on buses?

"Things will come into focus probably around August 1," Reed said. "Things have moved along rapidly the last month. (Official) practices don’t begin until Aug. 24th, so we still have some time.

"We have been a little bit slower than other states, but we have to look at things. We are not responsible for one child, but all of the children. We have to follow the guidance we receive. We're not in other states, we are in New York. That is the answer I have to give to them."

